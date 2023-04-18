Who is Maria Libri? Age and all about Chris Kattan's girlfriend as SNL alum announces engagement

31-year-old Maria Libri is a popular journalist, author, model, and actress, who got engaged to Chris Kattan last month. The two are expected to exchange vows soon. Kattan revealed the proposal through Instagram on March 27. He shared a few pictures and wrote that the proposal happened during a Wilco concert in Chicago.

Stating that the concert was stopped in between by the lead singer Jeff Tweedy, Kattan stated that Maria's favorite song, I'm the Man Who Loves You, was played after the proposal. He added:

"Thank you Wilco and Jeff and everyone involved in making this incredible moment actually happen. I'm forever grateful. I love you Maria."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kattan said that the reason their relationship worked out is because of the differences they have between them. Stating that he and Libri fully accept each other for who they are, Kattan added:

"When I got to see her and spend time together a few months after we first met, and I realized our creative brains were also totally in sync (after the first sketch we did together), that's when I knew I was in trouble! Thankfully for me she felt the same way."

Chris Kattan's girlfriend is a former journalist

Maria Libri was previously a journalist for Fox News and has been an anchor for several Midwestern television stations. She acquired her bachelor's degree from the College of Illinois Springfield where she majored in Psychology, although she was studying Communications at first.

She pursued her Master's Degree in Human Services from the same university but following the birth of her second child, she decided to leave. She has also been a spokesperson and model for different brands.

She is currently a resident of Springfield, Illinois. She is active on Instagram with more than 2,000, followers and her bio describes her as a screenwriter and a mother of three.

Chris Kattan and Maria Libri's relationship timeline

Chris Kattan and Maria Libri got connected to each other during an interview (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chris Kattan and Maria Libri first met when the latter went to interview Chris during a comedy show tour in 2021. Speaking about their first meeting, Libri told PEOPLE:

"When we met, we were immediately comfortable with one another. Call it weird, mystical or magical, it's like we'd known each other in a past life. After spending that first day together (though I didn't know how), I just somehow knew that my life would never be the same after meeting Chris."

Kattan and Maria Libri made their relationship official in February 2022 when Kattan shared a selfie where he and Maria were smiling while looking at the camera.

While speaking to the Springfield Journal-Register, Libri revealed that she and Kattan are now romantically linked, adding that Chris would be visiting her frequently.

