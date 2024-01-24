Who is Marieangela King? Cher’s daughter-in-law claims the singer is unfit to be a conservator for son Elijah Allman

Amid news of Cher filing for a conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman, his wife, Marieangela King, has raised serious concerns about the singer's ability to act as a conservator. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, King argues that the 77-year-old singer's alleged struggles with mental health make her "categorically unfit" to manage Elijah's affairs.

Marieangela King contends that her mother-in-law's attempts to control Elijah's financial decisions could potentially harm his ongoing recovery from substance abuse. In the court filings, she claims that the Dancing Queen singer is not capable of managing her own affairs, let alone those of her 47-year-old son.

King further said that the Believe singer's personal assistant, Jennifer Ruiz, has taken over the 77-year-old singer's private and public affairs, suggesting that she would do the same with Elijah, exposing him to potential triggers.

Elijah has also refuted the need for a conservatorship. He said that he has been successfully managing his finances and remains sober. He said that he has voluntarily undergone drug testing three times in January, all with negative results.

Cher's daughter-in-law Marieangela King is a British-German singer

Marieangela King, also known as Queenie King, is a British-German singer born in 1987. She gained popularity as the lead vocalist of the family pop group KING, which was formed in 1997. The band initially comprised five siblings, including Marieangela. She is popular for singles like Freakshow and Make Me Baby.

She married Elijah Blue Allman, the former singer and guitarist of the rock band Deadsy, in 2013. Earlier, in 2021, they filed for divorce. Despite facing marital challenges, the couple has been attempting to reconcile. Marieangela has been in the spotlight recently due to her involvement in the recent legal battle surrounding Cher's conservatorship of Elijah Allman.

It is worth noting that the 77-year-old first filed for conservatorship in December, expressing concerns about Elijah's potential misuse of funds for substance abuse. The court temporarily denied Cher's petition after Elijah appeared at the hearing. However, the battle continues, with another hearing scheduled for January 29.

Marieangela King alleged that Cher has thrown Elijah into a lockdown facility in Mexico

The 77-year-old singer's conservatorship bid comes amid a backdrop of family turmoil, with allegations from King that Cher had previously thrown Elijah into a "lockdown facility" in Mexico. King argues that the 77-year-old singer should not control Elijah's decisions, especially concerning his treatment and recover

In response, Elijah and his wife filed legal documents seeking to dismiss their divorce, indicating a potential effort to work through their issues. Elijah's mother's concerns about Elijah's well-being and financial management clash with his and King's claims of successful rehabilitation and responsible financial handling.

