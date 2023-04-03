Who is Marlene Schiappa? Politicians slam French minister for appearing on Playboy magazine cover

Marlene Schiappa, a government minister in France, is facing backlash from her own political party after featuring on the front cover of Playboy magazine. Schiappa, who has been a minister since 2017, currently serves as the Minister for Social Economy and French Associations. She posed for a 12-page interview focused on women’s and LGBT rights.

Daniel Foubert 🇵🇱 @d_foubert



Marlène Schiappa, Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, in charge of the Social and Solidarity Economy and Associative Life, poses on the front page of Playboy. France’s moronic government strikes again:Marlène Schiappa,Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, in charge of the Social and Solidarity Economy and Associative Life, poses on the front page of Playboy. France’s moronic government strikes again:Marlène Schiappa, 🇫🇷 Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, in charge of the Social and Solidarity Economy and Associative Life, poses on the front page of Playboy. https://t.co/Jdp5CVag2y

Schiappa, a prominent advocate for women's rights, wore a white dress when she was photographed for the cover. She served as the country's first-ever Gender Equality Minister and played a vital role in implementing a new law against s*xual harassment.

However, the Minister's appearance on Playboy's cover has attracted criticism from her political colleagues, including French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. While Borne said that the cover was inappropriate, Marlene Schiappa defended her decision and said (Translated by Twitter):

“Defending the right of women to do what they want with their bodies: everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. Whether it annoys the retrogades and hypocrites or not.”

🇫🇷 MarleneSchiappa @MarleneSchiappa

En France, les femmes sont libres.

N’en déplaise aux rétrogrades et aux hypocrites.

#Playboy Défendre le droit des femmes à disposer de leurs corps, c’est partout et tout le temps.En France, les femmes sont libres.N’en déplaise aux rétrogrades et aux hypocrites. Défendre le droit des femmes à disposer de leurs corps, c’est partout et tout le temps. En France, les femmes sont libres. N’en déplaise aux rétrogrades et aux hypocrites.#Playboy

However, there have been several others who have come to Schiappa's defense including Gerald Darmanin. During an interview, Darmanin called Marlene a "woman of character."

Marlene Schiappa was the Minister of State for Women's Equality Affairs between 2017 to 2020

Marlene Schiappa is a French politician and government representative under Prime Minister Jean Castex, with responsibilities in the area of civil rights. She previously served as the Minister of State for Women's Equality Affairs during the tenure of Prime Minister Edward Philip from 2017 to 2020.

She was born to Jean-Marc Schiappa and Catherina Marchi in 1982, and has a sibling named Carla Schiappa. Marlene is married to Cedric Bruguiere and the couple has two daughters together.

Marlene Schiappa has completed her education at the University of Grenoble. She began her political journey to combat racism, and ethnic and gender discrimination at school, workplaces, and even at home. The 40-year-old minister is committed to defending women’s rights. After becoming a mother at 24, she began an association called Maman Travaille, which translates to working mothers.

Most of the ministers in France are criticizing Marlene Schiappa for her Playboy cover at a time when the country is in the middle of a political upheaval. The government recently pushed through a move to raise the state pension from 62 to 64. Owing to the same, millions have taken to protest which even turned violent and resulted in people setting fires and much more.

However, Playboy editor Jean-Christophe Florentine also spoke about the magazine. The editor said that Marlene Schiappa was compatible for the magazine because she is "attached to" women's rights. Florentine added that Schiappa understands that Playboy isn't a magazine for old "machos" anymore but it is a tool that could be used for a feminist cause.

Poll : 0 votes