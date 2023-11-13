Who is Marlon Wayans' baby mama? All about his kids as actor reveals eldest child is transgender

The American actor and comedian Marlon Wayans recently revealed that his eldest child is transgender. While speaking on The Breakfast Club on Friday, November 10, 2023, Marlon said:

"I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai."

He also said that he is going through a transition as he is trying to adapt to the significant change in his life. Marlon talked about 23-year-old Kai's decision and said:

"My transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance."

Marlon said that he will address his child’s transition in a comedy special titled Rainbow Child to help families facing the challenge of adapting it.

For those unaware, Angelic Zachary shares two children, Shawn and Kai, with Marlon Wayans. Angelic is Marlon's ex-wife and they welcomed their first child, Kai, on May 24, 2000. After this, Shawn was born on Feb. 3, 2002.

Marlon Wayans has two children and he shares about them on social media

Marlon is a father of two children, and keeps sharing about them on social media. The actor shares posts in which he expresses love for his children. For those unaware, he is the youngest of ten siblings, and they are all known for their contributions to the entertainment industry. Marlon is a comedian, actor, and producer best known for his work in films like White Chicks and the Scary Movie series.

The actor was born on July 23, 1972, in New York City. He grew up in a family deeply immersed in show business. Marlon and his siblings, collectively known as the Wayans family, have significantly impacted comedy and filmmaking.

Marlon said that it was a painful situation for him and he is dealing with it

Marlon said many parents out there who need that message, and he knows because he is dealing with it. He further said:

"It was a very painful situation for me, but, man, it’s one of the best hours I could ever imagine."

Marlon Wayans also said there will be times when he will use the wrong pronouns when talking with or about Kai. However, he is open to changes, and he is learning it all.

"They know I love them. They see me trying, and I’m happy, but I have to respect their wishes," he said.

Currently, Marlon Wayans is touring his show Good Grief, and he said that he wants his kids to be free to themselves so that their existence is happier.