Who is Marvin Jones? Tiffany Haddish and bitcoin investor's PDA goes viral

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish and Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones were recently seen together over the past weekend in Studio City, Los Angeles. They seemed to be looking cozy with each other, indulging in some PDA, according to pictures shared by the Daily Mail.

Haddish was seen in a casual outfit where she was wearing a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers. Jones, on the other hand, was spotted in a black hoodie, athletic shorts, and sneakers.

However, this isn't the first time the duo have been spotted together since they've attended a few events together in the past. Jones accompanied Haddish to the red carpet of this year's Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of Landscape With Invisible Hand.

Tiffany Haddish also shared a picture previously on Instagram featuring Marvin Jones from an event where they went to enjoy Diana Ross' performance in October 2022.

Marvin Jones is a Bitcoin entrepreneur and former lawyer

Marvin Jones has been working in bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related projects for a long time (Image via marvinjonesesq/Instagram)

Marvin Jones' LinkedIn profile states that he is involved with different "entrepreneurial endeavors," however most of them have been Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related projects.

Detailed information about his childhood is not known at the moment. However, he went to the University of California in Los Angeles and then enrolled at The George Washington University Law School.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career at Cap Flow Funding LLC as an investor from 2011 to 2012. He was also a Principal at Kronos Capital from 2010 to 2013. Since 2008, he has been the executive director for DBD.NET.

Jones has also been the Director at the Satoshi Centre since 2017. He was previously the Chief Marketing Officer at Playbetr from 2021 to 2023. He also has a YouTube channel titled Marvin Jones, Esq., with around 41 subscribers and 19 videos; the most recent video was posted 3 weeks ago.

Marvin Jones is active on Instagram with around 3,419 followers and his handle boasts of 529 posts which mostly feature him having fun in outdoor locations alongside flaunting his fit body.

Tiffany Haddish's upcoming projects

Haddish has two films on her list of upcoming projects, the first of them being the supernatural horror comedy film Haunted Mansion, which is scheduled for release on July 28, 2023. It also features LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto playing important roles.

The next is the comedy film, Back on the Strip, which is directed by Chris Spencer. The release date for the film has not yet been revealed, but it features Spencer Moore II, JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Wesley Snipes, and Kevin Hart in the lead roles.

The 43-year-old has previously been featured in popular TV shows like The Carmichael Show, The Last O.G., Tuca & Bertie, and more. She was also the recipient of an award at the 2021 Grammy Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018.

