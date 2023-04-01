Who was Mary-Brian Clarke? Jeremy Ruehlemann's girlfriend dies 2 months after former's sudden death

Mary-Brian Clarke, the girlfriend of late model Jeremy Ruehlemann, recently passed away at the age of 24. According to her obituary, she died on March 21, and stated that her contagious laugh, sense of humor, and ability to connect with others would live on in memory. It added:

"She was a light to everyone who knew her which came from her belief in the good of others."

Clarke's friend Paisley Gilbert posted a video featuring both of them and wrote:

"If only we could have one more reunion like this, I could squeeze you a little tighter and never let go. Love you past each edge of the universe and back my twin Slenny."

During the service held on Friday, all those who were close to Mary-Brian Clarke recalled the moments they spent with her. Her siblings revealed that they used to attend various events together. Mary-Brian's family requested everyone send donations to the Family Legacy website, and the funds will be used to help children in Zambia.

Mary-Brian Clarke was also a well-known model

Mary-Brian Clarke worked with different models as a model (Image via marybrianc/Instagram)

Mary-Brian Clarke was a popular model, and according to her obituary, she went to St. Gregory and TK Gorman Catholic Schools in Tyler and Memorial High School in Houston. She was interested in playing tennis and joined Camp Longhorn for seven years.

Clarke then enrolled at LIM College, where she was slowly becoming a famous face in the fashion industry. She worked for brands like TIBI, Elizabeth Bensinger, and MadHappy. Clarke's obituary mentioned that the Angels in Heaven would find some help with Clarke's style and fashion, and added:

"Arriving at the gates of heaven in one of many pairs of unique sunglasses, more rings than her fingers could hold, and either a furry jacket or hat and a one-of-a-kind pair of trendy sneakers, and that magnificent smile that was a magnet for all."

Clarke was also active on Instagram, where she had more than 4,000 followers, and her posts mostly featured her posing at various outdoor locations.

Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away in January 2023

The cause of Jeremy Ruehlemann's death, which occurred when he was 27 years old, was not made public at the time. He served as a model for numerous brands, including Zara, Joseph Abboud, Atelier Cillian, and Core Hamburg.

He frequently collaborated with fashion designer Christian Siriano. He was being managed by agencies like Soul Artist Management, Next Models, Core Hamburg, and others, according to Footwear News. His LinkedIn bio stated that he studied psychology at Rowan University in 2013.

Following his demise, Christian expressed his grief on Instagram, writing that Jeremy was one of his closest friends and that he gave love to all those who were close to him.

Poll : 0 votes