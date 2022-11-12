Who is Mason Herring? Texas lawyer accused of putting abortion drug in wife’s drink

Mason Herring, an attorney from Houston, was indicted this week on multiple felony counts for slipping an abortion drug into his wife’s drinks in an attempt to end her pregnancy.

The 38-year-old the founder and managing partner of the Herring Law Firm. He was arrested in May 2022, after his wife found that he had put an abortion-inducing drug in her water on more than one occasion.

Mason Herring’s wife stated that she was asked to drink water under the guise of staying hydrated during the pregnancy.

Mason was indicted this week on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person and assault-force induction to have an abortion. Prosecutors said that although the woman had a premature birth, both the mother and the baby are doing well.

Mason Herring was reportedly in marriage counselling

Mason Herring, a graduate of the South Texas College of Law, founded the Herring Law Firm in 2014, which focuses on energy and natural resources. Herring was reportedly in marriage counseling after he and his wife separated earlier this year.

Harris County DA charged Mason Herring, 38, with the new crime of “assault – forced induction to have an abortion” and with the assault of a pregnant person.



Anthony Osso, the prosecutor assigned to the case, said Herring was dejected after learning about his wife’s pregnancy. The prosecutor added that Herring had reportedly aired his disappointment during marriage counseling and also through some text messages:

"My understanding is that it wasn't well-received by (Herring)."

Osso said that after Herring heard the news, he began bringing glasses of water to his wife to stay hydrated while pregnant.

Mason Herring began administering the abortion mediaction in March

On March 17, Herring dropped by the house to bring breakfast and asked his wife if he could bring water to bed to help her stay hydrated. Herring’s wife found his behavior odd as he was not pleased with her pregnancy. However, she began to get suspicious when the water looked cloudy.

According to the prosecutor, the woman became terribly ill later and was taken to the hospital. However, doctors could not determine the cause of her sickness. Following the incident, the woman stopped drinking the water her husband got her, but she did keep the glasses as evidence and even set up cameras at her home.

A month later, she found a drug called Cryuz, which contains Misoprostol, a medication used to induce abortions, in the garbage can. Two days after finding the drug, the wife also saw Herring adding a substance to a glass through the cameras she had installed.

Osso, who seemed horrified by the incident, said:

"It's manipulative. It's pre-meditated. What we are alleging Mr Herring did, which we believe the evidence supports, is a pretty heinous act. To do that to someone who trusts you, it's taking advantage of that trust. "

Herring’s attorney Dan Cogdell told ABC 13, that he is hopeful that they will successfully defend his client against all charges.

