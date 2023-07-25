Who is Matt Rickard? All about Emily Mariko's husband as TikTok influencer ties the knot with long-term partner

TikTok star Emily Mariko recently got married to her longtime partner Matt Rickard on July 22, 2023. The duo got engaged in 2021. They chose the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, as the place to exchange vows. Emily's wedding outfit was designed by Mirror Palais and her hair styling was done by Sarah of Beauty Bespoken.

Rickard is a daily newsletter writer related to startups and software on his website.

Emily posted a video of the wedding preparations through TikTok and Instagram on July 23. She was accompanied by her father as she walked down the aisle and had a Paloma Florals bouquet in her hand.

Emily Mariko's husband used to work at Google

Not much information about Matt Rickard's early life is currently available. Although details about his family remain unknown, he is reportedly 29 years old.

He enrolled at Columbia University where he finished graduation in Mathematics. He then joined the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and acquired his MBA. He has been an expert in skills like machine learning and cloud computing alongside tools like Docker and Open Source Software.

A glimpse of Matt Rickard's LinkedIn page (Image via LinkedIn)

Rickard started his career as an options trader intern at Belvedere Trading, LLC in 2013. He then came to The Blackstone Group as a software engineer in 2014. After leaving the company in 2016, he joined Google the same year, where he held the same position until his exit in 2019.

Matt has gone to different conferences over the years and continues to do it even now. ZGR has mentioned his net worth as $100,000 - a result of his work as a software engineer in the last few years.

Emily Mariko and Matt Rickard got engaged in 2021

There are no details available on how and where Emily Mariko and Matt Rickard first met. However, the duo got engaged in 2021 and Emily announced it on Instagram with a video of the proposal on a cliff overlooking the ocean, as per E! News.

Emily and Matt got their marriage license at a courthouse in Northern California. Mariko's bachelorette party was held in New York City. Before their big day, the duo invited their family members for a rehearsal dinner.

Emily Mariko has around 12 million followers on TikTok and more than 1 million on Instagram. She frequently posts cooking videos on both platforms.