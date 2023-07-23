Vince Hill net worth: Fortune explored as the Edelweiss singer dies at 89

English singer Vince Hill passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 89. However, Hill's cause of death has not been disclosed until now. The singer has released many albums and singles and worked on the soundtracks of different films. All these contributed to his net worth over the years, which was $30 million.

Hill was battling with some health issues like prostate cancer and chronic myeloid leukemia. He later recovered from the medical issues and wrote in his autobiography, Another Hill to Climb, that he was helped by a duck named Doris.

Theatre producer and singer Mark Andrews wrote in a Facebook post that he knew Hill for around 40 years alongside working with him on a few occasions. He also recalled an interview with Hill on the post, continuing:

"I only spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago, for a lovely long chat … & even though I knew he wasn't well .. it has still come as a big shock.. Vince was one of the uk's greatest ever male vocalists, & I will miss him a lot…"

Musician Tony Christie shared a picture of Hill on his Facebook page, writing that he met Hill some time back and they promised to stay in touch. He further stated:

"Sadly life gets in the way. Sue and I are praying you're in the arms of your beloved Annie and Athol. May you all rest in peace back together. Love Tony & Sue xx."

Vince Hill accumulated a lot of wealth over the years from his career in the music industry

Vince Hill earned a lot from his successful career in the music industry (Image via Daily Mirror/Getty Images)

Vince Hill became a popular face among the public due to his successful musical projects throughout his career. This helped him to accumulate much wealth over the years. The same was further reported by FreshersLive, who estimated that Hill's net worth was $30 million.

The singer was initially a member of The Band of the Royal Corps of Signals and later joined Teddy Foster's Band. He then worked with The Raindrops, but following his exit from the band, he pursued a solo career from 1965. In January 1965, he finalized a deal with the record label EMI Columbia, following which he released many singles and albums.

Vince Hill sang and produced several singles like Merci Cherie, Love Letters in the Sand, Look Around, and more. He also gained recognition for his song Edelweiss, which reached on top of the UK Singles Chart.

During his time with EMI Columbia, he released many albums, including Always You and Me, And I Love You So, Thanks a Million, and more. He then worked with K-tel, Pickwick Records, etc., and continued to release albums like Wish You Were Here, Evergreen, Sings the Ivor Novello Songbook, and others.

Aside from that, Vince Hill contributed to the soundtracks of many films, such as Cast A Giant Shadow, The Long Duel, Some May Live, The Railway Children, and Under the Doctor. He also became famous for his singles like Heartaches, Roses of Picardy, Little Blue Bird, and others.

The English singer also pursued his career as an actor, having made cameo appearances on TV shows like Seaside Special, Blankety Blank, 3-2-1, and more.

Immediate information on Vince Hill's survivors is currently unavailable. The singer was married to Annie Hill, who passed away in 2016. The duo had a son named Athol, but he died in 2014.