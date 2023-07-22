Bill Geddie net worth: Fortune explored as The View co-founder and producer dies aged 68

Television producer Bill Geddie recently died on Thursday, July 20, at the age of 68. He died from a coronary problem at his residence in Rancho Mirage, California. Geddie co-created the popular talk show The View, and his net worth was around $8 million.

Geddie's death was confirmed by his daughter, Allison. In an interview with People, she described her as the "greatest man" and an individual who used to crack jokes. Stating that everyone listened to his opinion.

"Everything he touched turned to gold. He was kind, supportive and had impeccable integrity," Allison added.

Many other popular personalities took to social media platforms to pay tribute to Geddie. It included actress Sherri Shepherd, who revealed that Bill cast her as a standup comic who had no prior experience on a talk show.

"His instinct told him that people would relate to a black female, single mom with a Special Needs child who had not one inch of political knowledge but was just a real person," she continued.

Shepherd wrote that Bill changed her life and that she frequently spoke with him over the years. She concluded by describing him as a "mentor, a great leader, and a wonderful friend."

Bill Geddie accumulated a lot of wealth over the years for his work on television

Bill Geddie was known as the co-creator of The View (Image via Image Group LA/ABC/Getty Images)

Bill Geddie was one of the executive producers of the ABC series The View with Barbara Walters. He remained a part of the show from 1997 to 2014, and this contributed a lot to his wealth, making his net worth $8 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

The View first premiered on August 11, 1997, and has aired 5,000 episodes over 26 seasons so far. The show received decent feedback from the audience. However, it was also involved in a few co-hosting-related controversies that started in the tenth season.

Apart from Geddie, Barbara Walters was also one of the executive producers of The View. In 2014, one of the insiders revealed that the exit of Barbara and Bill was due to the decision of the executives to bring fresh new content to the show. Geddie refused to comment on his exit at the time.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Geddie revealed the process that led to the creation of The View. He said he used to speak to Walters about making a daytime show, but she did not show any interest in the beginning.

"Then one day we were waiting for a long lighting session and she says to me, 'You know, my conversations with my daughter are so interesting. We come at the world from a different point of view. So do you think there's a show in that?'" he continued.

Geddie said that ABC News was not confident about his idea, but they eventually agreed, and the show became a big hit. The show was also a recipient of various accolades at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Before joining The View, Bill penned the screenplay of the science fiction thriller film Unforgettable, released on February 23, 1996. The film failed to receive a positive response.

Bill Geddie's survivors include his wife, Barbara Geddie, and his daughters, Allison and Lauren.