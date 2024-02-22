Who was Matt Uzzle? Top Sherri show executive found dead in NY home amid financial investigation

Matt Uzzle, who was associated with the daytime talk show, Sherri, for a long time, was discovered dead on February 13, 2024, inside his residence in New York. Uzzle reportedly had not contacted anyone for a long time and when police went in for a welfare check, they found him dead, as per Page Six.

The outlet additionally stated that the cause of death is yet to be made official and although the investigation has begun, the police department has not revealed further details.

Daily Mail states that Matt Uzzle served as the executive-in-charge of Sherri and was previously working for The Wendy Williams Show. He was 50 years old at the time of his death.

Debmar-Mercury was investigating Matt Uzzle after finding problems linked to the show's budget

Matt Uzzle was reportedly being investigated by the production company Debmar-Mercury for some time. Page Six states that the investigation was launched after Debmar-Mercury found that multiple departments linked to the show were reportedly struggling with financial issues and around six months of rent was pending at the Chelsea Studios where the show was being filmed.

A source close to the situation allegedly stated that the crew members were worried since there was a fear of the show being canceled at some point. Uzzle was reportedly approached by the seniors of the show regarding the financial issues and told them that he required more time to check the paperwork.

However, per Page Six, another source claimed that the show was not facing any financial problems before Uzzle's death.

As mentioned, the police department is investigating the matter and further details are expected to be revealed soon.

Matt Uzzle worked in various shows throughout his career

While Matt Uzzle was known for his work on Sherri, he also worked on other TV shows such as The Wendy Williams Show and The Montel Williams Show. He was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2016, as per Daily Mail.

Sherri paid tribute to Uzzle in an episode that aired on February 15, 2024.

The Piermont Civic Association shared a Facebook post where they expressed grief over Uzzle's sudden demise and wrote:

"Matt's extensive involvement in the entertainment sector resulted in the creation of numerous noteworthy projects, such as NBA Inside Stuff, Great Performances, and The Wendy Williams Show."

As of this writing, detailed information on Uzzle's career and personal life remains unknown. He was also not active on any social media platform.

