Who is Mica Arganaraz? Model finds Bella Hadid's support after she announces donation plans for Ukraine

Argentinian model Mica Arganaraz recently announced her donation plans for Ukraine. The model’s resolution was supported by supermodel Bella Hadid.

The model wishes to help her model colleagues, friends, and all others who are struggling in these tough times. She expressed that this was something she could contribute from her end. On February 27, the 29-year-old model posted a message on her Instagram, stating:

“I have to say it feels very weird walking fashion shows knowing there’s a war happening in the same continent.”

She continued by saying,

“I will be donating part of my earnings of this fashion week to help Ukrainian organisations.”

Alongside Bella Hadid, model Kaia Gerber also extended her support to her fellow colleague Mica Arganaraz. Bella responded to the model and wrote,

“You said it @micaarganaraz,”

All about Mica Arganaraz

Besides being a model, Mica Arganaraz is also a social media celebrity. During her career, the model has been the face of many big brands including Calvin Klein, H&M, Mango, and Versace, just to name a few. Mica is also considered an industry icon.

The model was born in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, on May 16, 1992. Although Mica studied cinematography, she stepped into the modeling industry after receiving an offer from a reputed modeling agency in Argentina.

In 2013, Arganaraz started her career by walking for Christopher Kane’s winter and autumn collections. Then, by 2015, she began to collaborate with world famous designers like Tom Ford, Michael Kors, Lacoste, and Alexander Wang.

Furthermore, the model has worked with many luxury fashion labels including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, and Chanel.

Mica Arganaraz has also been featured on the cover of various fashion magazines like Vogue, Elle, Glamor, People, W, GQ, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Bella Hadid’s response on the matter

In response to Arganaraz’s commitment, Bella called it weird and incredibly odd to walk in fashion shows in times like these. Bella encouraged people in the fashion industry to come forward and hold open conversations about the ongoing tensions in the world. She dubbed fashion as a very lonely world that makes one feel like an outsider.

Many other names from the modeling world stood in support of Mica, including Kiki Willems, Vittoria Ceretti, Francesca Summers, and Aylah Peterson.

Edited by Sabika