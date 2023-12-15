Who is Michael Cassidy? Christian veteran beheads and destroys satanic statue at Iowa State Capitol

Military veteran Michael Cassidy is facing criminal charges after destroying a statue that was put up by The Satanic Temple at the Iowa State Capitol. The former Navy pilot seemingly opined that the government sanction of Satanic altars was problematic. This reportedly led to him decapitating the head of the statue and turning himself in to the police on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

According to Fox News, the statue was put up in the Iowa State Capitol and was that of Baphomet, a humanoid with the body of a man and the head of a goat. It is worth noting that the Satanic figure was placed in the government building with the permission of authorities.

The Sentinel revealed that the Christian veteran pushed over the statue and beheaded it before putting the head in the trash. As soon as netizens heard about what Cassidy had done, many took to social media to praise him with many even going as far as calling him a "hero."

Michael Cassidy turned himself in to the police and was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The Satanic Temple took to Facebook to reveal that the display was “destroyed beyond repair.” The religious organization is also reportedly planning to press charges against the retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.

Michael Cassidy is the Republican nominee for Mississippi House District 45

According to his official website, Michael Cassidy was born in Annapolis, Maryland, just outside the Naval Academy. He was ordered into the Navy in 2009 after spending three years in fight school which included being stationed in Meridian, where he earned his Naval Aviator wings.

The F/A-18 Hornet pilot went on to become a T-45 instructor pilot after his deployment. He continues to fly for the Navy Reserves as an instructor pilot and also maintains his job as a Republican nominee.

Speaking about his passion for fighting for Mississippi and its people, Michael called himself a "Christian conservative" who loves the country. He added that he is "committed to preserving the blessings of liberty bestowed upon us by the Founding generation."

“Mississippi needs more people in government who will truly fight for the people, for the Constitution, and for future generations,” Cassidy added.

In an interview with The Sentinel, Michael Cassidy addressed his recent actions at the Iowa State Capitol.

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment. Anti-Christian values have steadily been mainstreamed more and more in recent decades, and Christians have largely acted like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot of water,” he went on to say in the interview.

“We stand with Satan Slayer”: Netizens celebrate Michael Cassidy following destruction of Satanic statue

As soon as netizens heard about Michael Cassidy's actions, many seemed pleased with them and took to social media to applaud him.

While many claimed that men like Cassidy "can save America," others called him a "real patriot." Some even stated that Iowa should have been ashamed for placing the Satanic statue in a government building.

Governor Kim Reynolds also addressed the controversy on Tuesday, claiming that he found the Satanic structure “absolutely objectionable.” However, he added that he had no choice but to accept the display in the government building.

This is not the first time The Satanic Temple has put up a display in a government building. They did so in December 2022 at the Indiana State Capitol as well.