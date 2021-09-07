Who is Michael K Williams' son? 'The Wire' actor kept his relationship with Elijah low-key

Michael K Williams' sudden death has left the entertainment industry gutted. According to official reports, The Wire actor passed away on September 6. The cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. He was 54.

Michael K Williams was a man with refined and rare talent. He leaves behind a rich legacy of work that will be remembered fondly. He was on every TV lover's radar. As much as he would love the attention on him, he didn't let it negatively impact his personal life.

Who is Michael K Williams' son?

According to a report by The Sun, Michael K Williams was the father to Elijah Anderson, an illustrator. The nature of their relationship is currently unknown, but it appears to be a healthy one.

A few years ago, Anderson posted many photos from The Public red carpet event in 2018, where he clicked selfies with some of the cast members, including Emilio Estevez. He even took pictures wearing clothing from the actor's brand Kings County NYC.

The apparel line describes itself as:

"If you’re proud of where you come from and consider yourself a King or Queen, then Kings County NYC is for you.”

Was Michael K Williams involved with a woman?

He was friendly with actor Tasha Smith. They sparked dating rumors when Smith said Michael K Williams gave her goosebumps. She also said that he was the love of her life.

About his tragic passing, Smith wrote:

"You gave us all so much love, wisdom and support!!!!! My Confidant, friend, prayer partner, fellow artist! You loved hard and lived courageously! You encouraged me and inspired me! You will live in my heart, in our hearts forever! I miss you so much. I can’t process this! I know you’re with the Lord resting easy, at peace. But damn this hurts."

Michael K Williams' struggle with addiction

In a podcast interview with Marc Maron earlier this year, he discussed his sobriety days and how being sober doesn't stop the impulses. He pointed out that relapses have been a part of his story, but he had been doing alright.

The actor had said:

"You know, relapse to me is part of my story and, you know, but I’m living good today, you know. All’s we got is today."

Williams was also known for his work in F Is for Family, Lovecraft Country, and Hap and Leonard.

Edited by Srijan Sen