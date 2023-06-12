Who is Michael Travis Leake? All about the US musician detained in Russia

American musician Michael Travis Leake was arrested on drug charges in Russia alongside his friend Valeria Grobanyuk this week. He was a singer for a Russian rock band Lovi Noch and was charged with operating a drug business that involved a lot of young people.

A message on the Telegram account for Moscow's courts of general jurisdiction revealed that Travis Leake will be in custody until August 6 this year. The Associated Press revealed that the other charges against Travis Leake include suspicion of drug trafficking and the sale of mephedrone.

Travis will possibly be sentenced to 12 years if found guilty. A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department revealed to Reuters that they try to get consular access if a U.S. citizen is detained overseas and offer all the required consular assistance.

The news comes after the arrest of journalist Evan Gershkovich in March 2023, where he was charged with espionage. Evan will reportedly be exchanged for other Russian prisoners, like spies and criminals.

Michael Travis Leake has been a paratrooper in the past

Born in 1971, Michael Travis Leake was a member of the Russian rock band Lovi Noch, and he served in the U.S. Army in the past. He aimed to become an English teacher and came to Russia but refused to return to America, despite the fact that Russia was declared unsafe for Americans.

He went to West High School and then pursued a degree in liberal arts from American River College. He graduated in English linguistics and pursued a master's degree in creative writing.

Travis has been active on Instagram with 611 followers, but his bio has not revealed anything much about him. A majority of his posts feature him enjoying outdoor locations, and it remains unknown if he is romantically involved with anyone. As per CNN, he also worked as a music producer for other Russian music groups in Moscow.

Travis Leake has appeared in an episode of Parts Unknown in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and according to the episode's producer, Darya Tarasova, Travis and his friends have openly spoken on freedom of speech and state oppression in Russia.

Michael Travis Leake has been taken to court

The BBC reported that Michael Travis Leake was taken to court on June 10, 2023, and was spotted being held in a metal cage. Travis' family was worried before he went to Russia, and he tried to calm them in a few Facebook posts before his arrest. Travis was thankful to those who were worried for his wellbeing.

"I am a guest in Russia, and as such, I have always believed that I have no right to press any political opinion, whether for or against whatever subject may be in question," he wrote.

He has previously addressed his anger towards the censorship in Russia, where viewers did not have a choice for the things they would like to watch on TV. The response came when certain edits were reportedly made to a documentary to follow government orders. The documentary was about musicians speaking against the abuse of power and corruption in the government.

Speaking to CNN, Michael Travis Leake's mother, Glenda Garcia, stated that she is unaware of her son's condition and is awaiting an update from US government officials. She also had no idea if her son had an attorney.

