The passing of esteemed BBC Radio host Steve Wright has shocked everyone. Among the many facets of Wright's illustrious career, his creation of the iconic character "Mr Angry from Purley" is a testament to his wit and creativity.

Steve, 69, who is rumored to be allergic to feathers and penicillin, died on February 13, 2024, as announced by Sara Cox, a radio presenter, during her BBC Radio 2 afternoon show. On the same day, as seen in the Mirror, she said:

"It's really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright's passing, except we are all shocked and devastated and blindsided by this news."

In 1981, in his daytime show "Steve Wright in the Afternoon," he introduced an innovative program with comical guests such as "Mr Angry from Purley." As seen on Radio Rewind, he entertained millions of his fans with his comic character.

In tribute to Steve Wright's contributions to radio and entertainment, netizens have taken X to express their fond memories and appreciation for the character of "Mr Angry."

Tributes to Mr. Angry: Netizens share memories of the character amid the untimely demise of Steve Wright

The 69-year-old radio presenter, Steve, was born in Greenwich, in south-east London. Steve, in his early days, struggled with asthma and was in the hospital till the age of 11, as per The Sun.

He started his career as a radio presenter on an independent radio station, Reading, in 1976. After three years, in 1979, he joined Radio 1 and presented the "Saturday Night Show."

In 1981, he created the comic character "Mr Angry from Purley," and by 1988, he had attracted 7.2 million listeners. He was voted the nation's most popular DJ by readers of Smash Hits magazine in a 1994 poll, as seen on Radio Rewind.

Steve Wright's sudden demise has shocked everyone. His fans have flooded X with tributes and memories, saying he could capture the absurdities of modern life through the character of Mr Angry, which was unparalleled. Also, one tweeted:

"#SteveWright has left the building. The icon has become the legend."

Steve Wright's legacy as a radio personality and entertainer resonates with audiences, and the outpouring of tributes showcases his lasting impact on radio listeners.

As seen in The Mirror, Steve's family has confirmed his demise and requested privacy in this difficult time, saying:

"It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father, Richard."

They further said:

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

He is survived by his children, Tom and Lucy, his brother Lawrence, and his father, Richard. Meanwhile, more details of his demise are still unknown.