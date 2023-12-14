“RIP Big Mac”: Tributes pour in as basketball Hall of Famer, 2x ABA Champion, 3x NBA All-Star George McGinnis dies at 73

Hall of Famer George McGinnis passed away this week at the age of 73. The news was quick to circulate around the NBA community as tributes began to pour in for the legendary player. According to a report from NBA.com, which was published on the morning of Dec. 14, McGinnis died from complications of a cardiac arrest suffered last week.

At the time of his death, family, friends and even former teammates were reportedly at Community North Hospital, where a vigil was held in his honor. As one of the few players to find success both in the ABA and the NBA, McGinnis' career spanned from 1971-1982, and saw him win at multiple levels of the game.

Before finding success at the professional level, George McGinnis helped lead his high school team to an undefeated record that also saw them win the 1969 state title. Then while playing NCAA basketball for Indiana, he led the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding as a sophomore.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the one season he played in the NCAA, he averaged a whopping 29.9 points per game, before then becoming a standout in the ABA with the Indiana Pacers. Given his impact on the game at the high school, college and professional levels, his death sent shockwaves through the basketball community.

Since the news went public, the tributes have continued to pour in as members of the basketball community shared clips, stories and tributes to George McGinnis.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The ultimate combination of brute physical strength and amazing skill" - Rick Carlisle praises George McGinnis

Prior to the Indiana Pacers' clash with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle spoke about the Hall of Famer's death. As an Indiana native who helped the team win two titles at the start of his career, before then returning to the franchise at the end of his career, McGinnis was a local legend.

In his first two seasons with his hometown team, he helped them win back-to-back ABA titles, winning the Playoffs MVP in 1973 during the team's second run. The 1973 season was also the start of his three-straight All-Star appearances, which saw him named the ABA MVP in 1975.

That same year, he led the league in scoring, before then being named as a three-time NBA All-Star in 1976, 1977 and 1979. At the time of his retirement, McGinnis had his number retired by the Indiana Pacers, cementing his place as a legend in Indiana.

As previously mentioned, prior to the Indiana Pacers' game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Rick Carlisle paid tribute to McGinnis. While speaking to media members, he sung the 1969 Indiana Mr. Basketball's praises:

"He was very unique. He was the ultimate combination of brute physical strength and amazing skill. ... He was a great player in the ABA and the NBA. There weren't a lot of guys that crossed over from being ABA All-Stars to NBA All-Stars"

In honor of George McGinnis' career in the wake of his passing, you can watch the NBA's video highlighting his career, below.