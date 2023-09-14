Who was Neil Currey? Tributes pour in as former trainer shares news of death at 34

The news of bodybuilder Neil Currey passing away at the age of 34 was shared by his former trainer Milos Sarcev on Instagram on Monday, September 11, 2023. Calling the news shocking and heartbreaking, Sarcev hinted in his Instagram post that Neil Currey had died by suicide. However, the cause of the bodybuilder's death was still unclear at the time of writing this article.

RX Muscle, which calls itself a leader in the world of bodybuilding news shared a post about Currey's demise on Instagram. The account stated that they were "stunned and beyond saddened" by Currey's death.

Neil Currey was a popular bodybuilder who shot to fame as he competed in several world fitness competitions. Bodybuilding digital network Generation Iron reported that Currey started his bodybuilding career in 2017. He also participated in the World Championships and managed to win fifth place.

Neil Currey was a British bodybuilder and a former Mr. Olympia competitor

Neil Currey was raised in Britain, which was also where he developed an interest in football while he was in high school. Soon, he developed an interest in bodybuilding and even went as far as following a strict gym routine and changing his diet and food habits.

As mentioned earlier, Neil began his bodybuilding career in 2017 and competed in the pro muscle category at the 2017 World Championships. The bodybuilder stood in the fifth position during this championship. He went on to participate in multiple other competitions including Mr. Olympia, where he finished at the 16th position. Among the global bodybuilding competitions, Neil participated in the NPC Worldwide Amateur Olympia Italy, which led to him getting his Pro Card.

It is worth noting that Mr. Olympia's competition is the gold standard of bodybuilding competitions. The competition launched the career of Arnold Schwarzenegger who has won it multiple times.

Social media users paid tribute to Currey after learning about the shocking news of his death

When social media users found out about the death of the bodybuilder, they said that they were stunned and even heartbroken. Some even went on to say that he was way too young to die and had a long life ahead of him.

As mentioned earlier, no reports have confirmed the exact cause of death of Nick Currey.

It is worth noting that the news of his death came only days after the death of Lisa Lyon, the pro women's bodybuilding champion.