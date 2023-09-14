"Why are young men in top shape dying early nowadays?": Neil Currey's tragic death at 34 sparks concern online

Well-known bodybuilder Neil Currey recently died at the age of 34. His cause of death has not been disclosed anywhere. Currey participated in different bodybuilding competitions over the years and received various accolades in the same field.

Currey's former trainer, Milos Sarcev, announced the news of his demise through Instagram on September 11, 2023. Milos posted a few pictures of Neil, including those where he gave different poses at a competition and a gym. The caption stated:

"My last/best memory of him was this smiling face after he won New York pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia. I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul."

According to The Sun, Sarcev's post initially featured a reference to Currey taking his own life, pointing to his cause of death as suicide. However, he later edited the post, removing the suicide reference.

Currey's fans also expressed their grief on different social media platforms. As Daily Loud shared the news on X (also known as Twitter), one netizen asked why "young men" with the perfect body shape are losing their lives nowadays.

Netizens question Neil Currey's cause of death on X

Neil Currey accumulated a huge fanbase for his bodybuilding skills after debuting as a bodybuilder in 2017. He won the New York Pro in 2022 and qualified for Mr. Olympia, grabbing the 16th position. He also participated in various other competitions across Europe, Japan, Puerto Rico, and Kuwait.

When the news of his death went viral, netizens shared their theories on what might have led to his demise. Here are some reactions:

Neil Currey pursued a successful career as a bodybuilder in the last few years

The Sun states that Neil Currey started his career as a bodybuilder in 2017. At the 2017 World Championships, he competed in the pro muscle category and grabbed the 5th position. He also participated in the NPC Worldwide Amateur Olympia Italy, which helped him get his Pro Card. Neil grabbed the third spot in the Men's Classic Physique category and participated in the Puerto Rico Pro.

Currey grew up in the UK and developed an interest in football in high school. He later became interested in bodybuilding, changing his diet and following a strict gym regimen. Details about his educational background have not been disclosed until now.

Neil participated in competitions like Kuwait Pro, Yamamoto Pro Cup, Xtreme Bodybuilding & Fitness Pro Men's Classic Physique, Europa Pro, and Pittsburgh Pro. Currey was also active on Instagram, with more than 100,000 followers. The bio of his Instagram page reads:

"Online Coach. IFBB Pro / Olympian / New York Pro Champion."

However, the Instagram page was set to private. Neil Currey was operating another Instagram page under the username Neil Currey Coaching. The page had around 876 followers, and the posts featured the workouts of other bodybuilders.

Several other bodybuilders have lost their lives to various issues in the last few months. Gustavo Badell died on July 13, 2023, after reportedly suffering from kidney problems. Jo Lindner, who was diagnosed with aneurysm, passed away on June 30, 2023.