Hassan Mostafa had to withdraw from the 2022 Olympia due to an unforeseen stomach ailment and associated renal issues. Although he lost the chance to showcase his skills on the biggest platform in bodybuilding, the Egyptian bodybuilder's decision to withdraw from the competition was essential for his long-term health and professional success.

Hassan Mostafa seems to have recovered from the stomach ailment and returned to his regular activities. On his YouTube channel, he just revealed his 20,000 calorie cheat day. It begins with a box of Reese's Puffs.

"This is the first thing I'm eating, it's one of the things I would look at in prep and couldn't touch, so today I'm taking advantage and eating everything I wanted while in prep."

Hassan Mostafa's insane 20,000 calorie diet

Most people cannot even imagine making the kind of daily sacrifices required by competitive bodybuilding. The hardest part about it is undoubtedly sticking to a rigorous diet that doesn't necessarily gratify the sense of taste. So, occasionally indulging in decadent foods can be a great way to relieve stress.

Hassan Mostafa, a bodybuilder, recently had a cheat day and allowed himself to enjoy food as well.

Meal 1

Reese's Puffs cereal was the first meal of Mostafa's entire day. There were around 2,500 calories in the entire package. The Egyptian bodybuilder relished his first dish and questioned his ability to consume the entire box.

Hassan Mostafa Mr. Olympia's diet has carbohydrate consumption restrictions. As a result, Mostafa used this cheat day to indulge in his hunger for carbohydrates and leisurely consumed the entire box, which was comparable to his daily calorie intake during the Olympia preparation.

The 2022 Orlando Pro was not quite pleased with his meal. To enjoy himself while watching a movie, he grabbed some caramel popcorn.

Overall Meal 1

Reese’s Puffs Cereals - 2,516 calories

Caramel Popcorn - 2,100 calories

Meal 2

Next, Hassan Mostafa and his wife and daughter went to a brunch establishment to have some tasty pancakes. He cannot afford to eat it while the meal is being prepared, no matter how much he desires it. The family of three finally received a table after spending a considerable amount of time on the restaurant's line, and Mostafa placed two breakfast orders, one with eggs and potatoes and the other with pancakes. Between the two meals, there were about 3,000 calories.

Mostafa indulged his sweet desire by munching on a carton of Oreo cookies while driving home from the restaurant.

Overall Meal 2:

Breakfast meal and pancakes made of eggs and potatoes - 2,850 calories

A crate of Oreo cookies - 2,700 calories

Meal 3

After completing his daily workout, Hassan Mostafa went to a restaurant to get some burgers.

The Egyptian pro munched on muffins while waiting for his burgers to cook. Mostafa quickly consumed five muffins, each of which had 380 calories, for a total of almost 1,900 calories. Before leaving the restaurant, he ate two burgers and three huge French fries.

Overall Meal 3

Burgers and French fries - 2,652 calories

5 muffins - 1,900 calories

Meal 4

The last meal of the day for Hassan Mostafa was cereal with caramel toast crunch. He finished dinner, watched the movie, and munched on two packs of cream wafers. Mostafa ate a few almonds to satisfy his desire for something savory this time because he was tired of sweet foods. He finished up his entire day of eating with a few potato chips in order to consume the required 20,000 calories.

Overall Meal 4

Toast crunch cereals - 1,089 calories

Nuts - 2,240 calories

Cream wafers - 1,400 calories

Potato chips - 570 calories

Hassan Mostafa is an Egyptian IFBB Pro bodybuilder who rocketed to stardom after placing third at the 2019 Indianapolis Pro due to his unrivaled size and fitness. Mostafa concluded the 2021 competitive season with a 13th-place performance at the 2021 Olympia after posting three straight podium finishes at the 2021 New York Pro, California Pro, and Puerto Rico Pro.

