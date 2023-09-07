Who was Jim Tom Hedrick? Cause of death explored as Moonshiners star passes away at 82

Moonshiners star Jim Tom Hedrick recently passed away from kidney cancer on September 6, 2023, at the age of 82. Hedrick remained a cast member of the series since the second season and continued appearing until the sixth season. After his exit from the series, Jim launched a distillery called Sugarland Shine.

Sugarland Shine paid tribute to Jim through Instagram, and the company posted a picture with a lengthy statement:

"It's with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our dear friend Marvin "Jim Tom" Hedrick. Born Christmas Day, 1940, Jim Tom dedicated much of his life to the art of moonshining, becoming a legend in Appalachia along the way."

According to the post, president and founder of Sugarlands, Ned Vickers described Jim as a moonshiner who helped in the company's growth over the years. Vickers also said:

"Gaining the stamp of approval from Jim Tom was instrumental in shaping the authenticity of Sugarlands, and we're forever indebted to his support and friendship."

Jim's appearances in the reality series Moonshiners made him popular. The series aired on Discovery Channel, and Jim was first featured in the second season of the show. He appeared for the last time in 2017.

The official website of Sugarlands Shine states that he was a skilled moonshiner in Appalachian and "his original hand-crafted spirits were in high demand throughout the South." Detailed information about Jim Tom Hedrick's life is currently unavailable.

Jim Tom Hedrick was undergoing dialysis treatment for a long time

According to Variety, Jim Tom Hedrick was suffering from kidney cancer, which led to his death. A family member revealed that he was in Robbinsville, New Jersey, and according to a relative, Jim was undergoing dialysis treatment for a long time.

Jim was reportedly admitted to a nursing home a year ago, and he was there until the time of his death. Hedrick never addressed his kidney cancer anywhere, and there are no details available on when he was diagnosed with the disease.

His colleagues at Sugarlands Shine, Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes also kept everyone updated with Jim Tom Hedrick's condition through Facebook. They posted two pictures last month where Jim could be spotted resting. The caption stated:

"Prayers for our buddy Jim Tom! Praying for comfort and peace! We love you JT!"

Mayo Clinic states that kidney cancer emerges in the kidneys. Blood in the urine, pain in the back or side, appetite and weight loss, tiredness, and fever are a few symptoms of kidney cancer.

There are some risk factors involved with kidney cancer. This includes older age, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, and family history. Certain steps can work to prevent this condition from developing. Avoiding smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and controlling high blood pressure can help in the prevention of kidney cancer.