Who is Josh Gates? Discovery Channel host of Expedition Unknown exposes concerning safety problems with Titan submersible

The Titan submersible has been missing since Sunday, June 18, and its whereabouts remain unknown for now. While experts are speculating on what could have happened to the vessel, the host of Expedition Unknown, Josh Gates, addressed his experience inside the submersible. Josh Gates has been the host of various other shows like Ghost Hunters, Ghost Nation, and more.

Gates shared his experience in a few tweets, where he revealed that he was planning to film the submersible while going down to see the Titanic wreckage in 2021 but stepped down from the opportunity after the vehicle failed to perform perfectly during the test dive. Gates was also joined by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. Josh's tweet stated:

"To those asking, #Titan did not perform well on my dive. Ultimately, I walked away from a huge opportunity to film Titanic due to my safety concerns w/ the @OceanGate platform. There's more to the history and design of Titan that has not been made public – much of it concerning."

Josh Gates @joshuagates I had the unique opportunity to dive in the @Oceangate #Titan sub with Stockton at the helm in preparation for its maiden mission to Titanic. I pray for a positive outcome to the rescue efforts of those aboard, including fellow @ExplorersClub member Hamish Harding. I had the unique opportunity to dive in the @Oceangate #Titan sub with Stockton at the helm in preparation for its maiden mission to Titanic. I pray for a positive outcome to the rescue efforts of those aboard, including fellow @ExplorersClub member Hamish Harding. https://t.co/z6jjLf6tO6

Gates even spoke about the Titan's missing incident and the five passengers, saying that he wishes for the best outcome of the rescue efforts that are being conducted to find the vessel.

Josh Gates is known for his appearances on Discovery Channel

Josh Gates has been the host of various shows over the years. He finished his education at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. He started his career as a host of the Syfy show Destination Truth in 2007.

He then appeared on eight live specials of the paranormal and reality TV series Ghost Hunters. He even made an appearance in a Ghost Hunters International episode, and in 2007, he hosted the Halloween episode of Ghost Hunters Live.

He has been the host and executive producer of another Discovery Channel series, Expedition Unknown, and this led to a special show titled Expedition: Back to the Future.

Josh Gates appeared in other shows like Truly Famous, Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files, and more. He also created another paranormal reality television series, Stranded, and is currently a voiceover artist and narrator of the audiobook titled A Brother's Journey.

Josh tied the knot with Hallie Gnatovich in 2014, and they became the parents of two kids. However, the pair got divorced in July 2021.

Titan submersible has been missing since June 18, 2023

The Titan submersible went for a dive on Sunday with five passengers. Apart from OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, the rest of the passengers included billionaire British explorer Hamish Harding, French Titanic expert Henri Nargeleot, British Shahzana Dawood, and his son Suleman.

The vessel's journey began June 18 at St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada. Titan went down in the water at 12 p.m., but it was not seen on the surface at 7 p.m. A missing report was received by the US Coast Guard, and rescue operations began on Monday.

A few experts stated that the vehicle might have imploded. Remains of the vehicle were found by a remotely operated vehicle, and a professor of marine robotics at the University of Sydney in Australia, Stefan B. Williams, addressed the implosion in a blog post and stated:

"Although the Titan's composite hull is built to withstand intense deep-sea pressures, any defect in its shape or build could compromise its integrity – in which case there's a risk of implosion."

The submersible has a limited oxygen supply of 96 hours, and authorities from different countries have deployed vehicles to find the vessel as soon as possible.

