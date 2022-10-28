Who is Niceboy Ed? Taylor Swift fans conspire about musician's identity

You don't have to have a keen interest in pop culture to know that Taylor Swift is known for leaving hints and easter eggs in her music. The singer is also famous for setting things up years before she plans on releasing them.

So when Taylor posted a montage of the making of her new album Midnights, Swifties (as her fans are known) quickly stepped into detective mode.

The montage of the making of Midnights (image via TikTok/Taylorswift)

The TikTok was posted earlier in September to the track Life You Lead by an artist called Niceboy Ed. While no one had ever heard of the artist before, what seemed weird to fans was that before Swift used the audio, there was no activity on Niceboy Ed's social media. The song was posted on YouTube one day before the release on TikTok on September 16, 2022.

Taylor Swift fans theorize on Niceboy Ed's identity

Taylor Swift's video on TikTok coincided with an Instagram post using the same music. The only other time Niceboy Ed posted anything was on October 14, 2022, when he released a song, Heaven. He posted an image of a baby boy with blond hair, wearing a yellow t-shirt.

Fans dove deep into the internet to find out the identity of who Niceboy Ed was. Some think it could be British actor Joe Alwyn.

The actor had previously collaborated with Swift under the name William Bowery. Taylor has also mentioned being in awe of Joe's musical abilities and fans think that the little boy in Niceboy Ed's post looks a lot like Joe.

Alwyn and Swift (image via Getty Images/unknown)

There's another theory that was started by @joealwyndrunk. It explained that Joe has a group of friends who call themselves the 'Frosty crew,' and Ed is a member of the group. Ed has reportedly hung out with Taylor Swift before and even attended a New Year's Eve party that was held in her apartment. The user even posted an image of Joe and Ed together.

no context joe alwyn @joealwyndrunk This is a picture of Joe with Ed for those who are curious This is a picture of Joe with Ed for those who are curious https://t.co/NwNkyhqkDD

The user also went on to explain how members of the group are "normal people with normal lives and jobs" so their faces are usually blurred before being released. @joealwyndrunk claims to have always been up to date on the actor's personal life and this theory seems like an educated guess.

While everyone thinks Niceboy Ed is a boy, some fans claim that the musician is actually Taylor Swift herself. Some of the songs in Midnights have a voice warped to a lower register. Meanwhile, some others feel that singer Taylor is the only singer in the credits, the 'lower register' voice is also hers. This seemingly makes her a valid candidate for the identity of Niceboy Ed.

Although Swifties would love this theory, it doesn't work, because the lower voice in Taylor's songs doesn't match the voice in Niceboy Ed's, much to the fans' dismay.

Everyone seems to be talking about who the musician might be. Fans are keen to identify him or her. They claim that Taylor Swift has liked every video that has used the song, and Joe Alwyn even follows the account. Although this is speculation, they can't help themselves. They've left comments on his posts demanding to share more information on himself and the new album.

Fans believe this is Taylor's bid to launch a new musician, but apart from stirring interest, Niceboy Ed remains just mildly popular with 52k followers on Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes