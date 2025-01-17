Who was Noah Scurry? Rising basketball star with highest SAT score allegedly shot, killed for releasing Joker mask diss track 

17-year-old Samuel Fels High School student-athlete Noah Scurry was allegedly fatally shot outside his home on Tuesday, January 14. Approximately 20 shots were allegedly fired at the Philadelphia native just a day after Scurry released a diss track against his “opps" (internet slang for 'rivals'), as reported by Fox29. His death still remains under investigation, with the suspect not being caught at the time of writing this article.

The star student appeared in a “joker” mask and held guns as people in the background danced to his song. According to X page @Raindropsmedia1, the diss track was released for his “OPPs.” Scurry crooned in the same:

“All these n**gas keep tellin’ when they ask about bodies/ They just straight went this bizarre P/ Loquat N**ga think he my man be whack or slimy/ Put my d**k in his business, now bis gonna line it.”

Expand Tweet

CBS and NBC Philadelphia reported that Noah Scurry, a basketball athlete, was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Tacony Creek Park and Roosevelt Boulevard. He was taken to the Jefferson Einstein Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:37 a.m. Speaking about the firing, a neighbor told NBC:

“I heard gunshots- multiple- and then just screaming from the mom… I can still hear the mom’s mother cry, seeing her baby on that floor like that.”

Noah Scurry had the highest SAT score at Samuel Fels High School

According to NBC, Noah Scurry’s classmate claimed that he was a “really smart” classmate who had “recently scored the highest among the Fels community on the SAT college placement tests.” The 10th grader added:

“Whenever he entered a room, the room always lit. There was always a smile on somebody’s face when you were around him. Just so sad to think that he died.”

The school’s principal, Melissa Rasper, released an official statement to the student community on the institution’s Instagram account. Rasper informed students that counseling would be available for those grieving and expressed the school’s condolences to Scurry’s family and friends. She also announced that the school’s basketball games would be canceled for the rest of the week.

Monique Braxton, the spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia, also told NBC that the school was “distraught” over Scurry’s death. She added:

“The student was getting in the car with his mom this morning in the back of his home, and he was shot and killed. This student was about to graduate. He probably would've had offers to play basketball at colleges across the country. And you know, it's just a life senselessly cut short."

The aforementioned X page also reported that Scurry was on the way to receiving both academic and athletic scholarships.

As per Fox29, Philadelphia Police believe that a white Jeep Cherokee was allegedly used in the shooting where two shooters jumped out of the vehicle to attack the youngster. Sources also told the news outlet that this was not the first time Noah Scurry was a victim of a shooting. Back in May 2023, Scurry was also allegedly a victim of a gun attack that left a 60-year-old man dead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback