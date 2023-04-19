Who was Noel Hanna? Renowned Irish mountain climber dies aged 56 in Nepal

Well-known hiker Noel Hanna recently passed away on Monday, April 17 at the age of 56. News outlets reported that he died at a camp while climbing down a 26,545-foot mountain in the Annapurna mountain range in central Nepal. Although his cause of death remains unknown, the BBC reported that he was discovered dead inside his tent at the camp.

The BBC stated that after being discovered unresponsive, he was immediately airlifted to Kathmandu.

Noel's wife, Lynne Hanna, paid tribute to her husband on Facebook by posting a picture and writing that she had already arrived in Kathmandu to bring Noel home. She added:

"He passed away at Camp 4 on Annapurna after a successful summit he returned to the tent took some hot soup and fell asleep never to awaken again no drama no big story it was his time to go and he died in the Himalayas what better place. For my Mountain Man sleep well Noel."

Noel Hanna climbed Mount Everest around 10 times

Noel Hanna held several records over the years (Image via Noel Hanna/Facebook)

Noel Hanna was a popular adventurer and endurance athlete. Although detailed information about his childhood and educational background is unavailable, he grew up in Northern Ireland and scaled summits alongside participating in adventures around the world.

Hanna was the co-founder of the Spartan Race and climbed Mount Everest ten times. He even set a Guinness World Record for Maxtrek, which is similar to going from sea level to the height of Everest and back again to sea level.

Noel was a certified exercise and fitness instructor with the Northern Ireland Institute of Coaching in 1996 and a certified instructor with the British Amateur Weight Lifting Association in 1997.

Two climbers were reported missing on the same mountain

When Noel Hanna died as he was climbing down a mountain in central Nepal, Kathmandu's tourism official, Yubaraj Khatiwada, revealed that two Indian mountaineers, Baljeet Kaur and Anurag Maloo, were missing.

Officials managed to rescue Kaur and she was taken to a hospital in Kathmandu, where she is in stable condition. The search for Maloo is still undergoing.

According to climbers, the risk of avalanches alongside snow and rainfall has made it hard for hikers to climb Annapurna. Around 72 people have reportedly died while climbing and three Sherpas are believed to have died last week after being hit by ice on Mount Everest. Rescuers were unable to reach the victims as the place where the accident occurred is prone to avalanches.

According to Kathmandu tourism officials, hikers had to wait several weeks at the base as they had to postpone their expeditions following bad weather conditions.

Poll : 0 votes