Who did Nolan Freeman play in NCIS? Actor arrested over involvement in Jan 6 Capitol riot

Well-known actor Nolan Freeman was recently arrested for being reportedly involved in the US Capitol attack that happened in January 2021. Freeman is popularly known for his performance as Willie in the 17th season of the CBS series, NCIS.

The US Capitol incident has remained under investigation for a long time and the FBI is already checking the surveillance footage from the spot to catch the culprits as soon as possible. Freeman has already been taken to the court on March 19, 2024, and is scheduled to appear next on April 2.

The news of Nolan's arrest comes a few days after the arrest of social media influencer Isabella Maria DeLuca. Isabella was charged based on evidence which shows that she used a table during the attack and she even spoke to an anonymous person on Instagram regarding her participation in the attack.

Nolan Freeman was featured in one episode of NCIS that aired in 2019. His biography on IMDb says that he has appeared on two more projects, Territory and Ice Scream.

Nolan Freeman and his involvement in the US Capitol attack explained

More than 1,000 people have been taken into custody so far after the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. The list is supposed to add more names in the upcoming days and the authorities are already seeking help from eyewitnesses who were present on the day of the incident.

Nolan Freeman's participation in the attack was reportedly recorded on video and he allegedly entered inside using a broken window. The FBI received a tip about his involvement in December 2022.

According to the legal documents, Freeman appeared at the US Capitol at around 2:23 p.m. and there were a few close-up shots of him, proving his participation. The documents stated that he was living at 347 Territory Road, Dayton, and was questioned by the FBI in June last year.

During the questioning by the FBI, Freeman refused to answer anything without consulting his attorney. Moreover, records from American Airlines allegedly show that he arrived in Washington D.C. two days before the incident happened.

The documents also say that Nolan Freeman has been charged with committing a crime to knowingly enter or remain in a restricted place without "lawful authority." He has also been accused of using "loud, threatening, and abusive language" at the venue.

As mentioned earlier, Freeman has appeared at the court and further updates are currently awaited.