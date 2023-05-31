Who are Noor Alfallah's parents? Ethnicity and all about Al Pacino's girlfriend amid pregnancy news

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are all set to welcome their first child together. The latter is eight months pregnant and Pacino's representative Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news to USA TODAY. Alfallah is a 29-year-old film producer and she was born to Alana Setlin and Falah N Al-Falah.

Pacino and Alfallah went public with their relationship in 2022 and were seen leaving a restaurant together in Venice, California.

The Instigator @Am_Blujay Al Pacino who is 82 is expecting baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is 29 , Noor was dating Mick Jagger , 79 , before meeting Al Pacino twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Al Pacino who is 82 is expecting baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is 29 , Noor was dating Mick Jagger , 79 , before meeting Al Pacino twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IO3oNNFn89

At the time, a source close to the duo told Page Six that the 83-year-old and Noor had been together for a while and "get on very well." They also mentioned that the age gap between the duo "doesn’t seem to be a problem" for them.

Noor Alfallah has produced a few films and is of mixed ethnicity

Born on December 3, 1993, Noor Alfallah is the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony and a film producer. Alfallah was born to Alana Setlin, an American, and Falah N Al-Falah, a Kuwaiti and because of her mixed ethnicity, Noor is Kuwaiti American.

Alfallah's father is the president of Q8 Capital Inc and she has two sisters, Remi and Sophia, alongside a brother, Nasser Falah. Noor's parents have been happily married since 1998.

Noor has produced two short films, including La Perir Morit and Brosa Nostra. The films were released in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Lynda Obst Productions is currently developing two more films and Alfallah is actively involved in the production process.

Noor has accumulated a lot of wealth over the years and her net worth amounts to $3 million, as per Distractify. Her career as a film producer has been her source of income. She is also active on Instagram with more than 40,000 followers.

Alfallah was in a relationship with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger from 2017 and 2018 and was linked to billionaire businessman Nicolas Berggruen for some time as well, as per The Sun. Noor Alfallah was also reported to be dating Clint Eastwood after they were spotted having dinner together. However, Noor denied the rumors, saying that they are family friends.

Al Pacino has three kids from his previous relationships

Al Pacino has been linked with several popular stars from the industry over the years. As per Hollywood Life, he was in a relationship with Diane Keaton in the 1970s, who worked with him in The Godfather films. He was reportedly also linked to Jill Clayburgh, Kathleen Quinlan, Lucila Polak, and others.

He welcomed his daughter named Julie Marie in 1989 and he was in a relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant at the time. Pacino then became a father to twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose, who were born in 2001, when he was in a relationship with actress Beverly D'Angelo. Pacino and D'Angelo tied the knot in 1997 and split in 2003.

