Who was Nora Aunor married to? All about her husband and children as veteran Filipino actress passes away

Veteran Filipino actress Nora Aunor, whose real name is Nora Cabaltera Villamayor, has passed away just a month before her 72nd birthday. The unfortunate news was confirmed by her son, actor Ian de Leon, in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Ad

According to an article by Inquirer.net, she reportedly died while undergoing a heart procedure. However, there is no official word about the cause of her death.

"We love you Mom.. God knows how much we love you.. Rest now, Ma... You are just here in our hearts and minds.."

Ad

Nora Aunor was a Filipino "superstar" actress and film producer. She married fellow actor Christopher de Leon in 1975. The couple shared five children—Ian, Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth. They separated in 1996.

More about Nora Aunor's family: all her children followed in her footsteps, having associations in the Filipino film industry

Christopher de Leon is a Filipino actor, filmmaker, and politician known for his roles in drama, romance, and thrillers. Some of his famous works include Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang (1974), Dekada '70 (2002), and The Legal Wife (2014).

Ad

With a career of over 50 years, he is considered one of the greatest Filipino actors. He has won many awards, including eight FAMAS Awards and four Luna Awards, and was honored with a star on the Eastwood City Walk of Fame.

Karishma Gidwani, Christopher de Leon, and Rowena Jamai - Source: Getty

Since 2007, Christopher has been actively involved in politics and has been associated with the Liberal Party of the Philippines since 2009. This includes unsuccessfully running for vice governor of the province of Batangas in 2007 and getting elected as a board member of the Second District of Batangas in 2010. He also ran for the House of Representatives in 2013.

Ad

He married Nora Aunor in 1975. they were together for over two decades before divorcing in 1996. The pair shared a son, Ian, and adopted four other children—daughters Lotlot and Matet and sons Kiko and Kenneth. Following his divorce, Christopher married actress Sandy Andolong in 2001 and shares five kids: Rafael, Miguel, Gabriel, Mariel, and Mica.

Ian, following his parents, became an actor and debuted in the 1985 fantasy-comedy Super wan-tu-tri. He went on to star in films like Halimaw (1986), Takot ako, eh! (1987), and Crosspoint (2024). He married Jennifer Orcine in 2015, and they have two sons, Jaden and Jordan.

Ad

Lotlot de Leon, Nora Aunor's adoptive daughter, is also an actress known for her romantic onscreen pairings with Ramon "Monching" Christopher. Her notable films include Love Letters (1988), Here Comes the Bride (1989), Nakausap Ko ang Birhen (1988), and 1st Sem (2017).

Ad

Lotlot married former matinee idol Ramon Christopher Gutierrez in 1989, and the couple shares four children- Max, Jessica, actress Janine, and musician Diego Gutierrez. The couple separated in 2003. Lotlot married Lebanese businessman Fadi El Soury in December 2018, according to Inquirer.net. She also owns a restaurant in Parañaque called The South Grill.

In light of Nora Aunor's passing, Lotlot shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram, writing:

"She touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade."

Ad

Matet, much like Nora Aunor, is an actress in the Filipino film industry. She began her career as a child star before appearing in supporting roles, often playing the best friend to the main character. This earned her the nickname Best Friend ng Bayan (people's best friend). Some of her notable acting credits include Bunsong Kerubin (1988), One Day Isang Araw (1989), and An Inconvenient Love (2023).

As seen on her IG profile (@misismatet), Matet married former NU Bulldogs basketball player-turned chef Mickey Estrada in 2004. They share three daughters—Mishka, Mikaela, and Mia. They had a son, Juan Miguel, who passed away after being born prematurely.

Ad

According to GMA Network, Matet owns a restaurant, Soul Potato. She runs a small business, Casita Estrada, selling gourmet tuyo and tinapa. According to a June 2023 article by Philstar.com, the business caused a rift with Nora Aunor as the latter asked her to promote a product directly competing with hers. However, they soon reconciled.

Ad

Reacting to Nora Aunor's death, Matet shared a photo of her mother during her wedding (Matet's), with the message:

"I love you mommy."

Nora Aunor's son, Kenneth de Leon, too, is an actor. According to an article by GMA Network, he maintains and uses his mother's surname in his social media accounts—Ken Villamayor. As seen from his Instagram (@kenvironment), he married Sam de Leon, and they share a daughter, Summer Helena.

Ad

Like his brother Kenneth, Kiko also keeps away from the public eye. According to his IMDb profile, he also goes by the name Kix Villamayor. Kiko has appeared in films like Takot ako, eh! (1987), The Buy Bust Queen (2022), and Shake Rattle and Roll 6 (1997). Per the outlet, he has a son, Arcki.

Per Sam de Leon and LotLot's IG stories, a public viewing is scheduled for April 19 and 20 at the Heritage Park Chapel 7, with a private one on April 17, 18, and 21. A state funeral is scheduled for April 22.

Nora Aunor is survived by her children and grandchildren.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More