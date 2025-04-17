How is Janine Gutierrez related to Nora Aunor? Family life explored as actress suffers devastating dual loss

Filipino actress, TV host, model, and vlogger Janine Gutierrez lost both her grandmothers in less than a week. Her paternal grandmother, Pilita Corrales, passed away on April 12, 2025, at the age of 85. Meanwhile, Nora Aunor, who is Janine’s maternal grandmother, died on April 16, 2025, aged 71.

Ad

While Gutierrez has yet to issue a statement on Aunor's demise, she paid her tribute to Corrales over the weekend with a "heavy heart."

"Pilita touched the lives of many, not only with her songs but also with her kindness and generosity. She will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry, but most of all for her love of life and family," Janine wrote.

Ad

She urged her followers to join their family with "prayers and kind thoughts as we celebrate her beautiful life." The post was accompanied by a monochrome picture of Corrales.

Ad

Janine Gutierrez's mother, Lotlot de Leon, took to Instagram to pay tribute to both Pilita and Nora. Sharing a monochrome picture of Corrales on Saturday, she wrote in a lengthy caption:

“She loved her family like there’s no tomorrow. She would move heaven and earth just for them, for Ate Jacqui, for VJ, for Mon, and most definitely for her grandchildren. She’s the kind of grandmother anyone would wish for,” Lotlot wrote of her late mother-in-law.

Ad

Meanwhile, de Leon, 53, mourned the demise of her “beloved mother” Nora Aunor, with a black and white photo. She called her a “celebrated television and movie actress” and a “true National Artist of the Philippines.”

Ad

Lotlot further thanked everyone for their “love and support” and asked for “continued prayers” during the time of mourning. She also mentioned Aunor’s light will live on, “forever loved, never forgotten.”

All you need to know about Janine Gutierrez’s family life

Janine Gutierrez was born in a family of actors and is the eldest among four siblings. Her parents are Ramon Christopher Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon, who is also an actress.

Ad

Janine’s paternal grandparents are now-late singer, actress, and comedian Pilita Corrales and her actor husband, Eddie Gutierrez. Eddie is a former matinee idol.

Notably, the Babae at Baril star has Donald Olson and Eva Rodriguez as her biological maternal grandparents. Not much is known about them.

Lotlot de Leon was adopted by actor, filmmaker, and politician Christopher de Leon and his wife, Nora Aunor. The now-deceased was a veteran actress, recording artist, and film producer.

Ad

Christopher and Nora later became grandparents to Janine Gutierrez and her siblings.

Janine is also the niece of her father’s half-siblings, Tonton, Ruffa, Richard, and Raymond Gutierrez.

Ad

In October 2021, Gutierrez shared a throwback picture of her family on Instagram alongside a new one and called them “showbiz royalty.”

“Hi fam!! Thank you for the inspiration, hard work, and for opening doors for us. So grateful for you,” she wrote at the time.

More about Janine Gutierrez's grandmothers' deaths

Pilita Corrales died in her sleep at her residence in the Philippines on April 12. Her daughter-in-law, Lotlot de Leon, wrote a tribute post on social media.

Ad

“I know that if she can just give and gift her family with so much more, she would. Everything that belonged to her in a heartbeat, she would pass on to those who are precious to her. Her family was her number one,” Lotlot wrote of Pilita.

She added, “My children are very blessed to have and received that kind of love. For that, I am truly truly grateful. Rest in paradise, Mamita.. A million thanks to you..”

Ad

Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor passed away four days apart. (Image via Facebook)

Meanwhile, Nora Aunor passed away four days later at the tertiary care hospital called The Medical City Ortigas in Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Ad

Janine Gutierrez’s mother wrote about her maternal grandmother:

“She touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade. She was a star not only on screen, but in the hearts of many — and stars like hers never stop shining.”

Besides her daughter, Aunor's son Kristoffer Ian de Leon announced the news via Facebook with “deep sorrow and heavy hearts.”

Ad

“She was the heart of our family — a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever,” Kristoffer wrote.

Filipino content creator Mighty Magulang, YouTuber Kuya Pongkaii, and many others on social media also shared their tributes for Janine Gutierrez’s grandmothers over the week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More