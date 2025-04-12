"The efforts"— Fans praise BTS' j-hope for speaking in Tagalog during his recent HOPE ON THE STAGE Manila concert

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, BTS' j-hope rolled out his concert in Manila, Philippines, as part of his ongoing world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. During the soundcheck for the Day 1 concert, the idol shared a few words with the crowd in the Tagalog language. Tagalog is the most spoken language in Manila, Philippines.
"See you guys later, I love you all!” the idol said in Tagalog during the concert.
Following the same, many fans and netizens were moved by the idol's effort to better communicate with the crowd that came to watch his show. As fans continued to express their delight over BTS' j-hope speaking in Tagalog, they also praised the idol for his consideration. Here are a few fan reactions to the same:
"the efforts he's so cute," a fan wrote on X.
"I NEED YOU ALL TO KNOW THAT HE'S SPEAKING TAGALOG IN THE MOST MAXIMUM LEVEL OF AEGYO," said a fan on X.
"MY BABYYYY HEARING HIM SPEAK IN MY LANGUAGE IN THE CUTEST F*CKING VOICE IS MAKING ME CRYYYY," added another fan.
"Omgggg why does this make me so happy lol," commented a netizen.
More fans and netizens talked about how they found the idol's Tagalog adorable.
"WOW ITS STILL NOT SINKING IN THAT HOBIS ACTUALLY IN THE PH AND IS SPEAKING TAGALOG HDJSHDJSHSHDHD IS THIS REAL," stated a fan.
"As a mixed Filipina, this warms my heart," added an X user.
"HELP HOBI IS SO CUTE HUHU CAN'T BELIEVE I'M HEARING A BTS MEMBER SPEAKS TAGALOG AGAIN. THE WORLD IS HEALING HEKWKSKSHAKS," said a netizen.
"I WANNA CRY, hobi speaking tagalog is just everything to me," commented another X user.
All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's recent solo activities
Following his discharge from the military in October 2024, BTS' j-hope has slowly been making his way back to the idol industry. In the same month of his return, he threw the first pitch in the second game of the 2024 Korean Series between Samsung Lions and KIA Champions.
In November 2024, j-hope was seen gracing the red carpet for the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul. Around January 2025, the idol announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which is expected to have stops in over 15 cities. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the same:
- Seoul, South Korea: February 28 - March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome
- Brooklyn, New York, USA: March 13 - 14, 2025, at Barclays Center
- Chicago, Illinois, USA: March 17 - 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena
- Mexico City, Mexico: March 22 - 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes
- San Antonio, Texas, USA: March 26 - 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center
- Oakland, California, USA: March 31 - April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena
- Los Angeles, California, USA: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium
- Manila, Philippines: April 12 - 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena
- Saitama, Japan: April 19 - 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena
- Singapore: April 26 - 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Jakarta, Indonesia: May 3 - 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena
- Bangkok, Thailand: May 10 - 11, 2025, at Impact Arena
- Macau: May 17 - 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena
- Taipei, Taiwan: April 24 - 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
- Osaka, Japan: May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome
On the other hand, j-hope also released some solo music. In February 2024, he released a track called LV BAG, featuring Don Toliver, and produced by Pharrell Williams. The song first made its debut at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris on January 21, 2025. He released another collaborative track on March 7, called Sweet Dreams with Miguel.
Most recently, j-hope rolled out another solo track called MONA LISA. Following the same, the idol has mostly been active with his concerts as part of the HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour.