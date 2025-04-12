"The efforts"— Fans praise BTS' j-hope for speaking in Tagalog during his recent HOPE ON THE STAGE Manila concert

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, BTS' j-hope rolled out his concert in Manila, Philippines, as part of his ongoing world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. During the soundcheck for the Day 1 concert, the idol shared a few words with the crowd in the Tagalog language. Tagalog is the most spoken language in Manila, Philippines.

Ad

"See you guys later, I love you all!” the idol said in Tagalog during the concert.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the same, many fans and netizens were moved by the idol's effort to better communicate with the crowd that came to watch his show. As fans continued to express their delight over BTS' j-hope speaking in Tagalog, they also praised the idol for his consideration. Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"the efforts he's so cute," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I NEED YOU ALL TO KNOW THAT HE'S SPEAKING TAGALOG IN THE MOST MAXIMUM LEVEL OF AEGYO," said a fan on X.

"MY BABYYYY HEARING HIM SPEAK IN MY LANGUAGE IN THE CUTEST F*CKING VOICE IS MAKING ME CRYYYY," added another fan.

"Omgggg why does this make me so happy lol," commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens talked about how they found the idol's Tagalog adorable.

"WOW ITS STILL NOT SINKING IN THAT HOBIS ACTUALLY IN THE PH AND IS SPEAKING TAGALOG HDJSHDJSHSHDHD IS THIS REAL," stated a fan.

"As a mixed Filipina, this warms my heart," added an X user.

"HELP HOBI IS SO CUTE HUHU CAN'T BELIEVE I'M HEARING A BTS MEMBER SPEAKS TAGALOG AGAIN. THE WORLD IS HEALING HEKWKSKSHAKS," said a netizen.

Ad

"I WANNA CRY, hobi speaking tagalog is just everything to me," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's recent solo activities

Following his discharge from the military in October 2024, BTS' j-hope has slowly been making his way back to the idol industry. In the same month of his return, he threw the first pitch in the second game of the 2024 Korean Series between Samsung Lions and KIA Champions.

Ad

Ad

In November 2024, j-hope was seen gracing the red carpet for the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul. Around January 2025, the idol announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which is expected to have stops in over 15 cities. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the same:

Seoul, South Korea: February 28 - March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

Brooklyn, New York, USA: March 13 - 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA: March 17 - 18, 2025, at Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico: March 22 - 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA: March 26 - 27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA: March 31 - April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines: April 12 - 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan: April 19 - 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

Singapore: April 26 - 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia: May 3 - 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

Bangkok, Thailand: May 10 - 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

Macau: May 17 - 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan: April 24 - 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan: May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

Ad

On the other hand, j-hope also released some solo music. In February 2024, he released a track called LV BAG, featuring Don Toliver, and produced by Pharrell Williams. The song first made its debut at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris on January 21, 2025. He released another collaborative track on March 7, called Sweet Dreams with Miguel.

Most recently, j-hope rolled out another solo track called MONA LISA. Following the same, the idol has mostly been active with his concerts as part of the HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More