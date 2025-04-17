Nora Aunor health issues explored as veteran Filipino star passes away at 71

Nora Aunor, one of the Filipino film industry's prominent figures and a politician, passed away at 71 on Wednesday, April 16. Nora's son, Ian De Leon, and her daughter, Lotlot de Leon, confirmed her passing on social media. Mourning the loss, Ian wrote on Facebook:

"We love you Mom.. God knows how much we love you.. Rest now, Ma... You are just here in our hearts and minds.."

In a second post, Ian honored his late mother as the "heart" of the family, and a "source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth." He exalted Nora's ability to reach people with her "kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit". Ian concluded:

"She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever."

Nora Aunor's cause of death was not shared, but her son said more details would come later. Her daughter Lotlot posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling Nora a "celebrated actress" and a "true National Artist of the Philippines." She praised her mother's talent, grace, and passion for inspiring many.

Lotlot de Leon further wrote:

"Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade. "She was a star not only on screen, but in the hearts of many—and stars like hers never stop shining.""

Nora Aunor's health struggles explored in the wake of her death

According to Philippine news outlet INQUIRER.net, Nora Aunor was admitted to a Pasig hospital for an undisclosed medical treatment before her passing on Wednesday. The outlet said fans were familiar with the Filipino superstar's health issues.

Nora reportedly stepped back from a 2025 political election due to her physical condition. The doctors had purportedly advised the actress not to occupy herself with taxing affairs, including campaigning.

The late actress also opened up about an incident in February 2023 during her interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. Nora said she suffered breathing issues due to an oxygen shortage. After checking into a medical facility on her own, Nora claimed she told the hospital staff she only needed oxygen:

"What happened was that I do not know. No one helped me. They did not immediately give me oxygen. I lied down, then I did not know what happened next."

Nora Aunor claimed she experienced death for three minutes before reviving in the ICU.

Nora Aunor lamented the loss of her "golden voice" from a 2010 mishandled cosmetic surgery in Japan. Nora claimed the procedure harmed her vocal cords. Expressing regret for undergoing the surgery, Nora told Boy Abunda in the interview:

"There are incidents which I could blame, but I don’t want to talk about it because it is what it is. Even if I speak about it repeatedly, it won’t change anything."

However, Nora said she regretted not going through a procedure in Boston, which could have restored her voice.

The veteran actress is survived by her five children — Lotlot de Leon, Ian de Leon, Kenneth de Leon, Kiko de Leon, and Matet de Leon.

