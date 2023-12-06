Who was Norman Lear married to? All about his wife and kids as TV legend dies aged 101 

Norman Lear, the iconic writer-producer behind popular sitcoms like All in the Family and Sanford and Son, has died at the age of 101. Lear died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, of natural causes, as confirmed by his publicist. A private service for immediate family is planned in the coming days.

The Lear family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, describing Norman as a creative, tenacious, and empathetic individual. They highlighted his deep love for the country and his lifelong dedication to preserving its ideals of justice and equality.

Norman Lear married thrice in his lifetime. At the time of his passing, he was survived by his third wife, Lyn, and six children – Ellen, Kate, Maggie, Benjamin, Brianna, and Madeline – along with grandchildren Daniel, Noah, Griffin, and Zoe.

Norman Lear's impact on American television was profound. He introduced daring storylines that addressed serious political, cultural, and social issues of the time, breaking new ground with shows like All in the Family. This sitcom, featuring a conservative, bigoted working-class man, became an instant hit in the early '70s, tackling taboo subjects such as racism, abortion, and homosexuality.

Lear's influence extended to other successful shows like One Day at a Time and Diff'rent Strokes, where he continued to challenge TV conventions. His innovative approach earned him numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Norman Lear got married to Lyn Lear in 1987

Norman and Lyn at Oscar Wilde Awards 2020 (Image via Getty)

Norman and Lyn Lear's love story began in 1984 when they met through mutual friends. Despite a brief reunion with his second wife, Frances Lear, Norman and Lyn married in 1987. Norman praised Lyn's individuality, saying,

"My wife is her own individual, and I fell in love with that."

Lyn, a talented documentary filmmaker, has created documentaries addressing various cultural issues, earning her Emmy nomination in 2020.

Before her career in production, Lyn studied psychology and holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. Her connection with Norman deepened over shared understanding, especially regarding religion and fundamentalism in America.

Norman and Lyn's marriage lasted for over three decades, and they had three children: Benjamin Davis Lear, Madelaine Rose Lear, and Brianna Elizabeth Lear. Despite being well into his 90s, Norman Lear remained active in his work, showing no signs of retiring. His wife, Lyn, supported his work ethic while navigating the challenges of marrying a well-known figure.

As a couple, they were dedicated philanthropists, founding The Lear Family Foundation in 1997 to support nonprofit organizations nationwide. Their foundation collaborated with various organizations, including Hollywood Health and Society, Rainforest Alliance, Planned Parenthood, and The R*pe Foundation.