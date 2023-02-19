How many children does Ice-T have? Rapper joined by family during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

American rapper Ice-T was honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside his close friends and family.

On February 17, 2023, the 65-year-old star returned to Los Angeles, California, to get the honor, and was joined by his 43-year-old wife Coco Austin and their six-year-old daughter, Chanel.

In his acceptance speech, via People Magazine, Ice-T said:

"Let me shout out my family. My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. [Chanel], who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She has no fear of the stage."

In the pictures obtained by several media houses, the rapper can be seen dressed in a black and navy outfit along with a matching hat. Coco donned a cheetah print dress while Chanel coordinated with her dad. As such, Ice-T is the father to three children from different relationships he has had with women.

Other speakers at the event included Law & Order actor Mariska Hargitay and creator Dick Wolf.

Ice-T is the father to three kids

LeTesha Marrow

Born on March 20, 1976, LeTesha Marrow is the first child and daughter of Ice-T and his high school girlfriend, Adrienne. At the time, the rapper and his girlfriend were only 18 when they finished their high school years bringing up the baby. After their split, LeTesha lived with her father.

46-year-old LeTesha is an actress, writer, and director, according to her Twitter bio. She also has an OnlyFans account that is priced at $20 per month subscription fee. In 1995, she welcomed a son named Elyjah Marrow.

Tracy Marrow Jr.

Born on November 23, 1991, Ice-T welcomed his second child and only son, Tracy Marrow Jr., whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz. The duo crossed each other's paths at a club while the rapper was shooting for his 1984 film Breakin.

The 30-year-old is a member of his father's band, Body Count, and performs backup vocals. In 2012, he had trouble with the law when he was 20 years old and was arrested on a warrant of $10,000, stemming from a previous offense on speeding.

Chanel Marrow

Born on November 28, 2015, Chanel Marrow is the first child of rapper Ice-T and Coco Austin. The two were married for 14 years before they welcomed Chanel.

After welcoming Chanel, the duo issued a statement to People Magazine stating:

"There were a lot of things I wanted to complete before having a baby."

Being supportive of her decision, the rapper said:

"Just because I was finished with the clubbing and the partying doesn't mean she was. It's like Disneyland. I can't say, 'You don't want to go, all the rides suck.' You gotta go for the rides."

As per People Magazine, Coco said she always knew being a mother was her calling:

"I'm 100 percent all-in. I think motherhood was always my calling. I wish I had let it happen earlier, but this is perfect. I'm dedicating my whole life to molding this little nugget into a fabulous person."

Chanel frequently appears on her parents' social media handles.

Poll : 0 votes