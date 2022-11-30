Who are the Oath Keepers? Origin explored as leader Stewart Rhodes is found guilty of seditious conspiracy

On Tuesday, November 29, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.

According to the Guardian, while Stewart Rhodes was not directly involved in the attack, prosecutors accused him of having helped organize the riot through other members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia comprised primarily of former military and law enforcement members. Rhodes himself had been a US Army paratrooper before beginning his involvement in politics.

Rob Reiner @robreiner Oath Keepers’ Stuart Rhodes was found guilty of Seditious Conspiracy. He committed this Federal Crime at the behest of one man, Donald Trump. Time to Indict the Ringleader. Oath Keepers’ Stuart Rhodes was found guilty of Seditious Conspiracy. He committed this Federal Crime at the behest of one man, Donald Trump. Time to Indict the Ringleader.

As per USA Today, Stewart Rhodes is among 12 members of the far-right organization who have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

All there is to know about the Oath Keepers

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the Oath Keepers were founded in March 2009, with Stewart Rhodes claiming that the organization was formed to defend the American constitution from the Government.

While Full Membership was offered to individuals with a history in law enforcement and military, anyone aligned with their political beliefs could become an associate member.

The organizational statement read:

"Currently serving military, reserves, National Guard, police, fire-fighters, other first responders (i.e. State Guard, Sheriff Posse/Auxiliary, Search & Rescue, EMT, other medical 1st responders, etc.) AND veterans/former members of those services."

Glenn Kirschner @glennkirschner2 Oath Keepers found guilty - a very good day for our republic. The defendants tried to convince the jury they’re patriots, trying to set right a “stolen” election. The jury-12 citizens sitting as the conscious of the community-told them, ‘you are NOT patriots, you’re traitors.’ Oath Keepers found guilty - a very good day for our republic. The defendants tried to convince the jury they’re patriots, trying to set right a “stolen” election. The jury-12 citizens sitting as the conscious of the community-told them, ‘you are NOT patriots, you’re traitors.’

In a speech to fellow members, Rhodes said that the US government planned to enact martial law in order to restrict guns and eventually impose a dictatorial rule over Americans. He said:

"They are preparing to control and contain us, and to shoot us, but not preparing to feed us."

As per the Atlantic, by 2020, the organization had already begun to vocalise their support for Donald Trump.

Victor Shi @Victorshi2020 BREAKING: Steward Rhodes, the founder of Oath Keepers, is found guilty of seditious conspiracy. This is as serious of a charge as it gets. Now hoping Trump faces accountability for his role in inciting the insurrection. All eyes on you, DOJ & Jack Smith. BREAKING: Steward Rhodes, the founder of Oath Keepers, is found guilty of seditious conspiracy. This is as serious of a charge as it gets. Now hoping Trump faces accountability for his role in inciting the insurrection. All eyes on you, DOJ & Jack Smith.

The New York Times reported that during the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump in January 2021, House impeachment managers claimed that not only were the Oath Keepers involved in the US Capitol Riots, they also had additional plans to carry out organized political violence in order to ensure that Trump won.

The prosecution said that the organisation had made plans "for urban warfare, riot control and rescue operations well before Election Day."

In March 2021, prosecutors said:

"Individuals, including those alleged to have conspired with [others], were actively planning to use force and violence."

Impeachment managers also said that members of the organization had indicated that they were awaiting orders from Trump on how to proceed. Their statement read:

"(A member said they were) 'awaiting direction' from Mr. Trump about how to handle the results of the vote in the days that followed the election."

Duty To Warn 🔉 @duty2warn With the conviction of the Oath Keepers and the walls closing in on Trump by DOJ and Special Counsel, I am reminded about all the other seditious criminals in Congress as well as past beneficiaries of corrupt pardons that also need to be held to account. With the conviction of the Oath Keepers and the walls closing in on Trump by DOJ and Special Counsel, I am reminded about all the other seditious criminals in Congress as well as past beneficiaries of corrupt pardons that also need to be held to account.

In a Washington Post article, it was stated that Oath Keepers leaders were heavily involved in planning the 2021 US Capitol attacks along with the Three Percenters and Proud Boys.

Prosecutors claimed that a member of the Oath Keepers had even contacted Three Percenter members about moving firearms across the Potomac River in preparation for the attack.

Stewart Rhodes is currently awaiting his sentence, which has not yet been determined.

