Who owns Corky and Lenny's? Amanda Kurland issues statement as iconic Jewish deli closes down after 67 years 

Iconic Northeast Ohio restaurant Corky and Lenny’s has finally closed its doors. Visitors spotted a sign on the eatery’s door on Tuesday morning that read they were closed until further notice “due to staff concerns.” The establishment was best known for its deli meats and American and Eastern European dishes that the founders grew up eating.

Despite Corky and Lenny’s claiming that they were closed temporarily, the store’s manager announced that the Jewish eatery was closed for good. The store originally opened in 1956 in Cedar Center, Siegal. However, it has shifted its location since then.

After the apparent closure, Adam Siegel, who claims to be the manager, said in a statement:

“Today is a very sad day for Cleveland. Corky and Lenny’s has decided to close permanently. We appreciate all the love from the community, the Jewish community, lots of out-of-towners that have come in and supported us for over 65 years. Unfortunately, we just don’t have the help that we used to have. We’re very sad today. It’s sad to see it end like this, for sure.”

Cork and Lenny’s is owned by Kenny Kurland, the son of the restaurant’s original owner, Corky Kurland.

The Covid-19 pandemic played a role in Corky and Lenny’s closure

Kenny Kurland’s wife, Amanda Kurland, told 3News in an interview that her husband was “threatening to close the door any day” and he finally “hit a breaking point.” Speaking about what led to the final shutdown, Amanda said:

“At 4 a.m. he worke me up and said- ‘this is it, this is the day.’ I didn’t take him seriously until he called the employees that were here… to say, 'put the sign on the door. We’re done.'”

Apart from putting up a “closed” signboard, Corky and Lenny’s also released a statement on Facebook that read:

“We’ve been honored to be part of your celebrations and your comfort in grief. We are heartbroken, but is the right decision for now.”

Amanda expressed that their patrons should have been notified before their closure. She added that she does see a future for their business; however, “it needs to be something smaller.”

The news saddened Internet users who took to Facebook to express that they had several memories at the restaurant. A few visitors wrote:

Netizens reminisce their memories of the restaurant as it closes (Image via Facebook)

Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert III also released a statement expressing his sadness about the eatery’s closure. He said that the restaurant played a significant role in the small town. He also recognized how the pandemic affected the hospitality industry.

“Your dedication hast not gone unnoticed, and we stand united in offering our support as you navigate through these challenging times. May brighter days be on the horizon for Corky and Lenny's, a cherished establishment that has become synonymous with the spirit of Woodmere,” he said.

The establishment is not the first to close in Woodmere recently. Other restaurants like Paladar and Mitchell’s Fish Market also shut their doors.