Who was Paris Oda? Officials identify Hawaii chiropractor responsible for mass murder of wife and three children

Paris Oda, a 46-year-old chiropractor, has been identified as the individual responsible for the tragic stabbing deaths of his wife and their three children to death at their residence in Manoa, Hawaii, before killing himself, Law and Crime reported.

According to Hawaii ABC affiliate KITV, the incident occurred on March 10, 2024, in the second-floor unit of a home in the Manoa neighborhood.

Authorities who were responding to an anonymous 911 call Sunday morning found the husband, wife, and their three children, aged 10, 12, and 17, dead in the home. Authorities, citing witnesses, said the incident was precipitated by an argument in the home early in the morning.

Authorities added that the husband stabbed his family before turning the blade on himself. Hawaii News Now, citing authorities, identified the family as Paris Oda, his wife Naoko, and three children: Sakurako (17), Orion (12), and Nana, (10).

Paris Oda was the owner of Oda Ohana Chiropractic and Rehabilitation & Therapeutic Massage

According to his LinkedIn profile, Paris Oda, who founded Oda Ohana Chiropractic and Rehabilitation & Therapeutic Massage in Honolulu in 2005, graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose, California, with a Doctorate of Chiropractic the same year. He also graduated with a BASc degree from Eastern Oregon University in 2000.

KITV, citing a neighbor and friend of the family, reported that Paris Oda’s wife, Naoko Oda, sometimes worked at her husband's chiropractic clinic.

Meanwhile, distraught employees described Paris Oda as a family man who was close to his wife and three children. Cammy Divers, Oda's employee, told KITV:

"He loves his family so much. He would get up early in the morning to prepare their lunch and cook their breakfast, and he would let his wife sleep. I was like, 'Oh you're such a good husband and dad.'"

Divers described Oda as an amenable and friendly guy, but his demeanor changed last year. Divers suggested Oda appeared depressed in the months leading up to the incident.

"He had depression because he just totally changed — no smiling, nothing. Sometimes he looks so grouchy. I'm kind of scared to talk to him because he seems like a really unhappy person."

Paris Oda had no prior history of violence

Police, while acknowledging this tragic event as the second-worst mass murder in Hawaii’s modern history, did not provide a potential motive for the mass killing. However, KITV, citing Oda’s employees, alleged he was in dire financial straits.

However, Hawaii News Now, citing records, reported that Oda experienced financial problems in the past, but there was no indication of any recent financial or legal issues.

The outlet also reported Oda had no history of violence other than a minor brush with crime back in 1997 in his late teens for a trespassing charge, which was erased from his record.

The network, citing stunned neighbors, reported the slain family was looking forward to their 17-year-old son Sakurako’s graduation from Iolani School before they were tragically found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.