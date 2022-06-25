Who is Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa? All about Mercy Chinwo's fiance as Nigerian singer gets engaged

Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo is now engaged to The WaterBrook Church’s Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa. Chinwo posted a few photos of herself with Uzochikwa on her social media profile on June 23, announcing the engagement.

In an Instagram post, Chinwo stated that she was "blessed to be blessed" with Uzochikwa. On the other hand, in his Instagram post, Uzochikwa thanked God as he expressed his love for Chinwo.

About Mercy Chinwo’s fiancé: Career, net worth, and more

Blessed Uzochikwa is a resident pastor at The Waterbrook Church (Image via the officialblessed/Instagram)

Blessed Uzochikwa is a resident pastor of The Waterbrook Church and recently gained recognition following his engagement to Mercy Chinwo.

He is a native of the Delta State from the Southern region of Nigeria and is currently a resident of Lagos. He is also a human rights activist who supported the fight against xenophobia in South Africa in 2020.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt. He also studied Stanford Advanced Project Management at Stanford University. Uzochikwa is a Microsoft-certified IT professional with an advanced project management certificate.

Uzochikwa worked as an IT administrator at Tetra Pak and was a Network Engineer at MicrowareSolutions/IBM Partners. He then joined as an IS/IT Business support for South Africa and Sub Sahara Africa in AstraZeneca. He received a promotion as the Associate Project Manager.

His net worth is estimated to be around $25,000 according to online sources, although his source of income remains unknown.

Everything known about Mercy Chinwo

Born on September 5, 1991, Mercy Chinwo began her career as a singer when she was just eight-years-old. She became popular after she emerged as the winner of Nigerian Idols.

At a very early age, she joined the adult choir and became the music director of the local church. She lent her voice to gospel music ministers like Sammie Okposo, Joe Praize, Chris Morgan, and others.

She released her first single, Testimony in 2015 followed by Igwe in 2016. Her debut studio album, The Cross: My Gaze, was released in February 2018 and had guest appearances by Chris Morgan, Olaitan Odoko, Shady B, and Fiokee.

Chinwo made her debut as an actress in the comedy film, House of Gold. She is currently signed to EeZee Concept.

