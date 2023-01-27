Who is Pastor Gerald Johnson? Priest claims demons played Rihanna's Umbrella in hell

Gerald Johnson, a pastor from Michigan who temporarily died, recently said that he went to hell and Satan was torturing humans by making them listen to the Umbrella song by Rihanna. He further stated that it was all part of the music torture in hell.

Recently, a TikTok video went viral where pastor Gerald Johnson was narrating his hell experience after temporarily passing away in 2016 after he suffered a heart attack. In his video, Johnson said that throughout his life, he has done so much good, yet he still ended up in hell, where he saw and heard traumatic things.

Moreover, he explained a scene that looked like it was picked up from one of Hieronymous Bosch's paintings. Johnson said that while in hell, he saw a man walking like a dog on all fours, the man who was walking like a dog was also chained and was later burned by demons.

Pastor Gerald Johnson explaining what he saw in hell on TikTok (Image via snip from TikTok/@geraldajohnson1)

Meanwhile, speaking of Rihanna's song, he said that it was the most traumatic punishment as the demons were singing the song of Rihanna and were making the humans listen to it. Gerald Johnson further stated that in the musical torture, there were also other musicians's songs. Moreover, the demons also sang Bobby McFerrin's Don't Worry Be Happy.

Pastor Gerald Johnson hails from Michigan and is popular for his knowledge and faith in Jesus

Gerald Johnson is a pastor from Michigan and is a native of that place. He is the lead pastor of a church in Austin. Other than this, he is also the director of The Blanket (a ministry that helps cover ministry gifts). The pastor is also popular for sharing his knowledge and faith in Jesus. On the personal front, he has been married for 25 years and is blessed with three children.

He recently shot to fame because of a video that he shared on TikTok. There, he talked about his temporary death and how he landed in hell and returned from that place.

Although he did not explain much about how he came back from hell, Johnson said that he was lifted out of hell. When he came back to Earth, God himself had a word with him. As per Gerald, God said he was sent to hell because he did not forgive those who wronged him.

In the same viral TikTok video, he claimed that the demons were singing Rihanna's song Umbrella because she smokes weed. As a result, she gained "illegal access into the spirit realm." He further said:

"Every lyric to every song is to torment you [for] the fact that you didn’t worship God through music when you were on Earth... you chose to worship Satan by repeating the lyrics that he inspired to come into the Earth.”

As soon as Johnson's TikTok came to light, it instantly became the highlight of social media. The video has since then garnered millions of views.

