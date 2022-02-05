Who is Pauly Shore? Actor draws massive flak over the nasal voice in Lionsgate’s Pinocchio: A True Story 

Pinnochio: A True Story dropped its trailer and Pauly Shore's voice acting has drawn some negative responses. The trailer has since gone viral and not for good reasons.

Though the headline of the synopsis for the movie reads - “Think you know the story of Pinocchio? Think again!", there is hardly anything new about the film. Like the standard Pinocchio story, this version also follows a wooden kid who runs away wanting to become a real boy.

Negative response to Pinnochio: A True Story

Mat Brunet (AniMat) @AniMat505 The moment I first heard Pinocchio's voice, it was just...magical. The moment I first heard Pinocchio's voice, it was just...magical. https://t.co/rWzkesuOqm

The synopsis of Pinnochio: A True Story reads,

“In this thrilling, humorous take on the classic tale, the wooden hero is a skilled acrobat who performs stunts with his beloved horse, the wisecracking Tybalt. He runs off to join a circus, where he falls for the ringmaster’s daughter Bella. But when Pinocchio learns the circus is a cover-up for robberies, he must stop the crime spree in order to save Bella - and hopefully become human.The whole family will love this magical adventure.”

In the movie, Pauly Shore voices the title character of the young boy Pinnochio, and the internet is collectively amused and repulsed by the actor's voice acting. The above clip of the trailer has been shared on Twitter and viewed nearly 10 million times, with thousands of users sharing their mixture of confusion, amusement, and genuine concern as to why Lionsgate decided to make such a lousy version of the classic.

Several viewers have tweeted their disdain and joked about the trailer and how Pinnochio sounds. One commenter on the YouTube video of the trailer said,

“an actual piece of wood has more vocal range than Pauly Shore,”

while another noted that,

“his performance here seemed absolutely 100% perfectly… wooden.”

The trailer was also shared on the popular Cringetopia subreddit, where it was voted cringe by a landslide.

Who is Pauly Shore?

Pauly Shore is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker best known for his comedy roles in 1990s. Shore started out as a stand-up comedian at the age of 17, before becoming an MTV VJ in 1989. He has also starred in many roles such as in the comedy film Encino Man in 1992 which was a modest hit, and Son in Law (1993), and Bio-Dome (1996).

His recent vocal role in the upcoming Pinnochio: A True Story has thrown him in a negative light.

The movie will be released in theaters in Russia this February, and will be available on DVD and VOD starting March 22, 2022 in the US and May 20, 2022 in the UK.

