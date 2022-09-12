Who is Natalia Salas? Peruvian actress opens up on cancer battle

Peruvian actress Natalia Salas recently revealed that she has breast cancer. She shared a video on her social media account stating that she would undergo a mastectomy on September 10.

She said in the video that she was bleeding in her breasts back in July and went to visit a specialist. The actress added,

“They sent me for an ultrasound, then they asked me to have an MRI, finally a biopsy. My diagnosis is breast cancer and I require surgical treatment.”

Before undergoing surgery, Salas shared a message with her fans on Instagram. She mentioned that she considered it the last day she would inhabit her body and had no regrets about losing one of her breasts and continued:

“The first step on this path that begins tomorrow. Today I give way to a new version of me that will fight like it has never fought and will be powerful….renovative. And triumphant! Thank you so many shows of love, support, prayer and more. #ConTodoMenosMiedo.”

On the afternoon of September 10, her husband Sergio Coloma revealed that Natalia was out of the operating room and there were no complications from the surgery.

Everything known about Natalia Salas

Natalia Salas is a famous actress, singer, children's entertainer and presenter (Image via nataliasalasz/Instagram)

Born on August 23, 1987, Natalia Salas is popular for her performance in the American television show, Al fondo hay Iugar. Before her career as an actress, she was interested in music and participated in the singing contest, Worth Dreaming.

Salas made her television debut with a small role in the 2007 Peruvian miniseries, Rita y Yo. The show featured other popular faces like Cesar Ritter, Jimena Lindo, Gustavo Bueno, Jorge Chiarella and more. It concluded in April 2007. She continued to appear in shows like Asi es la vida, Grafitti, and Placeres y Tentaciones.

Natalia Salas gained recognition for her appearance as Andrea Aguirre in the 2010 series, Al fondo hay Iugar. It was the first Peruvian show where audiences witnessed a mixture of comedy, drama, suspense, action, and tragic elements. The show aired for 8 seasons, premiering on March 30, 2009, and concluding on December 8, 2016.

The ninth season of Al fondo hay Iugar was released on June 22, 2022. It has been a recipient of 22 awards and 9 nominations from El Comercio. The rest of the show’s cast members include Irma Maury, Monic Sanchez, Mayra Couto, Gustavo Bueno, David Almandoz, Karina Calmet, and more.

Salas was also featured in the musicals Love Without Barriers (West side story) and Chicago. She appeared in the 2013 musical El Chico de Oz and has also acted in the film El Buen Pedro.

She was a contestant on The Artist of the Year in 2019 and a host of El show after the show with Ethel Pozo, Renzo Schuller, and Edson Davila Giselo the same year.

Natalia Salas’s sister Adriana is also an actress. Natalia is currently married to photographer Sergio Coloma and they have a son.

