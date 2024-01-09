Who is Peter Mandelson? Former UK PM Tony Blair's cabinet minister spotted chatting with Jeffrey Epstein in newly unveiled photos

Peter Mandelson, the former cabinet minister under UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and first secretary of state, was seen in a photograph with the financier Jeffrey Epstein. Screenshots of a picture from the recently released court documents featuring Mandelson having a conversation with Epstein on his Island in 2006 have now gone viral online.

Peter Mandelson, whose full name is Peter Benjamin Mandelson, is a British politician and a member of the Labour Party. Throughout his career, Mandelson has been a prominent political figure.

On January 3, a court began releasing unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on federal charges of allegedly operating a s*x trafficking ring and abusing several underage girls, as per CNN. He was found dead in prison in August 2019 and reportedly died by suicide while awaiting trial.

Who is Peter Mandelson?

Mandelson was Prime Minister Tony Blair's right-hand man in the 1990s during his Labour administration before being handed a peerage.

He has held several significant positions over the years and was a Member of Parliament (MP) for Hartlepool from 1992 to 2004 and 2015 to 2020. In the 1990s, Mandelson played a vital in shaping the "New Labour" movement. He was a Trade Commissioner between 2004 and 2008. He negotiated with many G7 and G20 countries and led European negotiations in the WTO Doha World Trade Round.

He also had close ties with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and served as Secretary of State for business, innovation, and skills.

Peter Mandelson is a co-founder and chairman of Global Counsel. He is also a member of the Group Holding Board of the Bank of London and a member of the International Advisory Committee of BlueVoyant.

Mandelson allegedly stayed at Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan in 2009

In 2020, Peter Mandelson returned to influence within the Labour Party since Sir Keir Starmer succeeded Jeremy Corbyn as party leader.

In June, the Financial Times reported on the alleged extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s contact with Mandelson. It shed light on the latter's alleged stays at Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan in 2009, as per The Spectator.

Last week, Sir Keir Starmer was questioned about Mandelson's alleged link to Epstein, and as per the publication, during a press conference in Bristol, he said:

"On Peter Mandelson, look, and I do try to give pretty full answers in these sessions, I don’t know any more than you do and therefore there’s not really much I can add to what you already know, I’m afraid, you know that’s simply the state of the affairs."

Most recently, on Monday, 17 court documents were released connected to Jeffrey Epstein were released. This marked the fourth set of documents released from a 2015 civil defamation suit by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Virginia Guiffre claimed that the financier allegedly s*xually abused her when she was a minor, along with Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend. Maxwell was later found guilty of child s*x trafficking in 2021.

Mandelson is set to comment on the photographs that have been circulating on the internet.