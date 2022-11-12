Who was Pierre Kartner? Tributes pour in as Vader Abraham dies aged 87

Famous Dutch musician Pierre Kartner passed away on November 8, 2022, at the age of 87. The news was revealed by a family spokesperson, who also stated that Kartner was buried on November 11.

Kartner gained recognition for performing on stage as Vader Abraham. He wrote 1600 songs and was popular for his 1977 single, Smurf Song. He also earned himself the distinction of becoming one of the most successful artists in Dutch Top 40 history.

Pierre Kartner was a well-known musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer

Born on April 11, 1935, Pierre Kartner began his career in the music industry when he won a local festival at the age of eight.

Kartner was a promoter and producer at the record label Dureco and formed Duo X with Annie de Reuver. He was also a member of the band Corry & de Rekels and wrote the music for the opening and closing credits of the cartoon adaptation of the TV series Moomin and Ik ben verliefd (Shalalie).

In 1971, Pierre wrote a Dutch carnival song, Father Abraham had seven sons. This created his alter ego, Father Abraham (Vader Abraham, in Dutch).

His duet with Wilma Landkroon, Zou het erg zijn, lieve opa (Would it be bad, dear grandfather?) reached first position on Dutch pop music charts. His second biggest hit, The little café by the harbor, was released in 1975.

Kartner was approached to create a promotional song for The Smurfs in May 1977, which led to the creation of the single, The Smurf Song. In 2005, Pierre also recorded the single together with the dance act Dynamite.

In response to the oil crisis in 1973, Pierre recorded a duet, den Uyl is in the oil with politician Hendrik Koekoek. He then published What do we do with the Arabs here? in the carnival season of 1975.

He recorded Wimmetje gaat, Pimmetje komt (Wim goes, Pim comes) with Pim Fortuyn in 2002. His last two recorded songs were – Dear King in 2012 and I want the guilder back in 2016.

Pierre was a recipient of the Buma Export Award in 1978 and the Burna Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Fans pay tribute to Vader Abraham on Twitter

Pierre Kartner (stage name: Vader Abraham) was well-known in the music industry. Upon hearing about his demise, fans expressed their grief on Twitter:

Gert Jan Bakker @isgoedhoor





RIP Pierre Kartner... De stad lijkt gestorven, toch klinkt er muziek uit een deur die nog wijd open staat.Daar in het kleine cafe aan de haven,Daar zijn de mensen gelijk en tevree.Daar in dat kleine cafe aan de haven,Daar telt je geld of wie je bent niet meer mee.. RIP Pierre Kartner🎶🎶... De stad lijkt gestorven, toch klinkt er muziek uit een deur die nog wijd open staat.Daar in het kleine cafe aan de haven,Daar zijn de mensen gelijk en tevree.Daar in dat kleine cafe aan de haven,Daar telt je geld of wie je bent niet meer mee..🎶

Ivo @Ivodka83 RIP Pierre Kartner. Vader Abraham RIP Pierre Kartner. Vader Abraham https://t.co/zfoHMxL7Ke

Pierre Kartner is survived by his wife and their son Walter.

