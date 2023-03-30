By now, it seems that The Mandalorian will never run out of reasons to amuse fans. With the third season of the brilliant Star Wars spinoff hitting its halfway mark, the show has introduced a new character whom fans have taken an instant liking to.

In the fifth episode, The Mandalorian introduced a fresh crisis for the heroes - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryse (Katee Sackhoff).

Viewers also saw Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung), a new character who was trying to gain reinforcements to help the citizens of Navarro during this crucial time. He had an interesting dynamic with the new entry of Tim Meadows' Captain Tuttle, who was intent on not letting Carson help the people of Navvarro.

Yes, the veteran SNL actor, who is also well-known for films like The Ladies Man, Mean Girls, and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, made a surprise appearance in this episode and took up the role of this short-lived character.

BIG DILL @DrFeelgoodHTX Didn’t know I needed Tim Meadows in the Stars Wars universe until now. #TheMandalorian Didn’t know I needed Tim Meadows in the Stars Wars universe until now. #TheMandalorian

How are fans reacting to Tim Meadows' Captain Tuttle in The Mandalorian?

Saturday Night Live veteran Tim Meadows barely required any time before he blended into the show with great ease. Playing the role of Captain Tuttle, Meadows seemed to be extremely comfortable portraying the character.

Tim Meadows' role instantly hit the mark as many fans stepped forward on social media sites to praise his acting and character on The Mandalorian.

Am1shDude @cashcow91 I’m loving all the cameos in the new Star Wars series, was pleasantly surprised to see Tim Meadows in the new Mando episode I’m loving all the cameos in the new Star Wars series, was pleasantly surprised to see Tim Meadows in the new Mando episode

💛🐝honey bre🐝💛 @BreannaConlon Zeb and Tim Meadows in the same episode! Love it! Zeb and Tim Meadows in the same episode! Love it!

Ben Parrish @1800benparrish Tim Meadows being in the Star Wars universe is my favorite Star Wars thing since Stephen Root being in the Star Wars universe. Tim Meadows being in the Star Wars universe is my favorite Star Wars thing since Stephen Root being in the Star Wars universe.

Dan Levey @iamdanlevey With Horatio Sanz and Tim Meadows on #TheMandalorian . Who else from #SNL will join the Star Wars universe? With Horatio Sanz and Tim Meadows on #TheMandalorian. Who else from #SNL will join the Star Wars universe?

It seems that this Star Wars spinoff has at least nailed the art of cameo roles, with so many great cameo appearances over the three seasons of the show, some of which have also appeared multiple times later.

C.J Madsen @chrismadsen25 Tim Meadows is trending. Which gives me the opportunity to tell the internet he’s in my profile picture with me. Tim Meadows is trending. Which gives me the opportunity to tell the internet he’s in my profile picture with me.

del 🤖 @deltrosss It’s Tim Meadows’ fault we have Star Wars episodes 6-9 It’s Tim Meadows’ fault we have Star Wars episodes 6-9 https://t.co/xXHPD8mRcq

Ben Weinberg @BenJWeinberg @BlindWaveCrew @Archmaster7 @EricWhiteley @Atopgun007



Episode 5 of



Great action.

Great cameo. Tim Meadows!

Great storyline.



Best episode of Season 3 for me so far. This Is The Way!!! Episode 5 of #TheMandalorian was so damn good!Great action.Great cameo. Tim Meadows!Great storyline.Best episode of Season 3 for me so far. This Is The Way!!! @BlindWaveCrew @Archmaster7 @EricWhiteley @Atopgun007 Episode 5 of #TheMandalorian was so damn good!Great action. Great cameo. Tim Meadows!Great storyline. Best episode of Season 3 for me so far. This Is The Way!!! https://t.co/0KfWrC9PSG

After a rather slow start to the season with the first episode, the series picked up a great pace in the following episodes. The latest episode has also been hailed by many as the best episode of the spinoff so far.

The third season of The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin and Grogu after their reunion. It is centered around Djarin's journey to redemption and his attempt at becoming a part of Mandalore again. Speaking about the season, Sackhoff told ComicBook.com:

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters...I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with him this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star."

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes