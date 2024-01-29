Who is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan? Singer receives backlash over thrashing a student in a viral video

A video of a global singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, thrashing a student is doing rounds on the internet. The video has left internet users outraged over it. It is worth noting that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan serves as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, an anti-violence charity founded by King Charles, and has raised eyebrows with his violent outburst, especially considering his association with an organization committed to tackling domestic violence.

In the viral video, Khan was seen blowing on a bandmate, using a slipper, and dragging him by his hair in a hotel in Houston, Texas. Khan, with a massive social media following and a history of successful performances worldwide, admitted to the assault, claiming that the victim, identified as his student, had no objections to the physical punishment.

As the video went viral, the British Asian Trust, co-founded by King Charles in 2007 to address poverty and promote community relations, released a statement saying:

"We take all accusations of abuse seriously, and we will look into this urgently."

The video that has gone viral shows Khan engaged in a heated argument with his bandmate, accusing him of misplacing a bottle. In one clip, Khan is seen violently striking the man with a slipper, while in another, he continues the assault by hitting him on the face and head, demanding the whereabouts of the alleged missing bottle.

The altercation, witnessed by members of Khan's entourage, culminates in a third video where three bandmates attempt to intervene as Khan and the victim grapple on the floor.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a Pakistani folk singer, know all about him

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a highly renowned Pakistani folk singer and one of the greatest living performers in the Qawwali genre, a traditional form of Islamic devotional music. He is from Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's grandfather was the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, recognized by The New York Times as the greatest qawwali singer of his generation. Following his family's musical legacy, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has captivated audiences worldwide with his melodious voice, contributing to numerous Bollywood films and Pakistani serials. His fame soared with hits like O Re Piya, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, and Jiya Dhadak Dhadak.

Aside from his musical achievements, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has also faced controversies. In 2019, he was accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency into India, and in 2011, he was found with undisclosed funds at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Social media users react to viral video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashing his student

Despite conflicting reports about the nature of the bottle—initially thought to be liquor but later clarified by Khan as "spiritual water" given by a holy man—the incident has triggered widespread condemnation. Khan's clarification video, released alongside his disciple and the disciple's father, attempts to downplay the severity of the situation, citing a personal matter between a teacher (ustad) and his disciple (shagird).

Several internet users reacted to the viral video by saying this is atrocious. Others responded by saying that Khan was so cruel.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has found himself embroiled in controversy. In 2019, he faced accusations of smuggling illegal foreign currency into India over three years, and in 2011, he was found with undocumented funds at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

