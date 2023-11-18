 "He needs his own show on bravo": Netizens react to George Santos allegedly spending campaign funds on botox, Sephora and adult website

A shocking revelation has come to light as a report from the House Ethics Committee has accused Representative George Santos from New York of using campaign funds for personal uses. He has reportedly used them for Botox, Sephora, and adult websites, among other things. As this news came to light, it sparked a wave of reactions from internet users.

The report also mentioned that the Campaign funds were purportedly used for personal expenses, such as a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermès, payments on personal credit card bills, and smaller transactions on OnlyFans, Sephora, and meals.

The $20,000 transfer was also used for cash withdrawals, including $800 from a casino ATM and $1,000 from an ATM near Santos' apartment. The committee found campaign credit card charges for taxi and hotel expenses in Las Vegas. This expense was at the time when Santos claimed to be on his honeymoon, with no corresponding campaign events.

As this news came to light, internet users were quick enough to react to it. One of the social media users, @chloeikennedy, reacted to this news by saying, "He needs his own show on Bravo."

What were the other things that the committee found against George Santos? Know all about it

In the report, there were instances of suspicious financial activities. They include large cash deposits without clear accounting, money transfers between accounts, and significant cash withdrawals for undisclosed purposes.

In the report, it was also found that there was a substantial Airbnb expenditure of $3,332.81. It was reported as a hotel stay, identified on a date when Santos was reportedly in the Hamptons for the weekend.

There were also expenditures on spa services and cosmetic procedures, including a $1,500 purchase at Mirza Aesthetics and a $1,400 charge at Virtual Skin Spa, which were noted as potentially unrelated to campaign activities. The committee also reported an undisclosed portion of the $20,000 allegedly going towards Santos' rent.

Several social media users reacted to this and said the situation is hilarious. Many reacted by sharing laughing emojis on this report.

George Santos weighed in on this report and called it biased and disgusting

George Santos took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the report, labeling it as biased and a "disgusting politicized smear." He claimed the committee went to "extraordinary lengths" to tarnish his image and criticized their allegations regarding his cooperation with the investigation.

In his post, George Santos said,

"I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity. I am humbled yet again and reminded that I am human and I have flaws, but I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves."

It was further mentioned,

"I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed. I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time."

Moreover, prosecutors also accused George Santos of using credit cards from people who gave him money for things unrelated to his job. When asked about this a few weeks ago, Santos said he intended to pay them back.