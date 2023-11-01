“Why don’t you pay them”: DoorDash comes under fire for announcing delayed delivery if their drivers are not tipped

DoorDash, the popular online food delivery app, has taken the bold step of delaying the delivery of customers who are not tipping the drivers. In an announcement made on the app, DoorDash warned the customers that their food might get cold if they didn’t tip, and they would have to wait longer to get their deliveries.

The company also made the announcement on Twitter, but the post was soon deleted as it received massive backlash. However, several customers who tried to place an order confirmed that if they left the tip box at $0 on the app, an alert appeared that said:

“Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery.”

DoorDash’s spokesperson, Jenn Rosenberg, stated that the step has been taken to show the customers that it is the wish of the drivers who take up the work, as they would prioritize more profitable work.

“The prompt is something that we’re currently testing to help create the best possible experience for all members of our community. If they don’t see a tip, they may choose not to take the job,” Jenn said.

As soon as the news went viral on social media, the decision received massive criticism from the netizens, as one also commented and said:

Social media users bashed the delivery app as they announced delayed deliveries for customers who won't tip: Reactions explored (Image via Instagram)

The news about DoorDash’s new policy has spread like wildfire on social media and has been receiving massive criticism ever since it made its way on the platforms. As the Instagram account @theshaderoom posted about the same, here is how the netizens reacted.

After the massive backlash, the company has released a statement announcing how they give full freedom to the dashers to “accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding.” However, many social media users have been posting about it and stating how DoorDash should get rid of the new condition.