Who was Rajaee Shareef Black? Man confesses to killing ex-wife and girlfriend on Facebook Live in chilling video

Rajaee Shareef Black, a 44-year-old man from Maryland, murdered his ex-wife and his former girlfriend and confessed to the crimes in a chilling Facebook video shortly before taking his own life.

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, Rajaee first admitted to killing his former girlfriend Tara Labang while filming a live video while standing outside his ex-wife’s apartment:

“I just did something crazy, man. I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head, yo. Um, felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy.”

The man then revealed his ex-wife Wendy Natalie Black would be his next target and also mentioned he would take his own life to avoid prison time:

“The person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. And then I’m going to do myself, too. But I just wanted to say this to people: Don’t play with people’s emotions, man. Don’t lie on these men.”

The video was cut off right after Rajaee’s ex-wife appeared in the doorway of her residence. The Howard County Police Department confirmed that the man fatally shot his exes before shooting himself.

An unidentified neighbor reported that the sound of six gunshots was picked up by her ring doorbell camera. Officers also found Wendy and Rajaee Shareef Black’s two children inside the latter’s BMW; both children were unharmed and did not witness the shooting.

Rajaee Shareef Black killed his ex-girlfriend in Columbia and traveled to Howard County with his kids with the intention of killing his ex-wife and himself.

Everything to know about Rajaee Shareef Black

The deceased suspect worked as a certified registered anesthetist nurse at the US Department of Veterans Affairs. As part of his job, he helped administer doses of anesthesia for surgeries and other procedures.

The Maryland-native previously worked for the University of Maryland Capital Region Health and was associated with the organization for more than three years.

As per court records obtained by the Baltimore Sun, Rajaee reportedly sued the University of Maryland Medical System in January for firing him after he allegedly exposed a doctor for hiding drugs in his locker. The lawsuit mentioned that employees refused to work with Rajaee Shareef Black as he was deemed the “whistleblower” following the incident. He was reportedly terminated from his position in April 2020.

Rajaee Shareef Black claimed that he was “forced” to risk his safety and well-being by working as a nurse amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the job loss.

Authorities also revealed that several cases of domestic violence were listed against the suspect in online records. The latest case was filed in April 2020 and a peace order was issued back in March 2019. Both cases were later dismissed in court. Additionally, two more cases of domestic violence were filed against him in July and September 2018, respectively. Those charges were also later dropped.

