Who is Ray Buffer? Bullet Train actor accused of stealing $600 worth of comic books

Bullet Train actor Ray Buffer has been accused of stealing comic books from a San Diego store. The act was also recorded on surveillance footage.

The incident occurred on October 4 and Jamie Newbold, owner of Southern California Comics, has already filed a complaint with the San Diego authorities on October 6. According to Southern California Comics, Buffer reportedly stole comics worth $600 from the store. Newbold posted a picture of an unidentified man on social media to ensure that the other comic book stores are not targeted.

A few businesses stated that the man was Buffer. Footage of another theft at a comic book store in the same area was acquired and it featured the same person.

A Facebook post, shared by Newbold, features an individual inside the store taking the comics by hiding them under his shirt. His Facebook post reads,

“This is Ray Buffer. Our camera captured him stealing comics by concealing them in his shirt. We discovered the crime and watched the surveillance video until we saw this. We are sending all the info over to the police.”

Co-owner of Metropolis Comics Alania Rice, who was the victim of a similar incident last month, believes that Buffer is the culprit after looking at the appearance and listening to his voice.

Everything known about Ray Buffer

Ray Buffer grew up in South Florida and started his career in Fine Arts when he was 13. He has been an actor and vocalist in opera companies, regional Equity theaters, and orchestras.

He shifted to Central Florida and worked as a vocalist and actor in several theaters, theme parks, and attractions. He has also been a producer, director, and musical director for stage plays and musicals in Florida. He even appeared in films, television, commercials, and music videos and did voiceovers after shifting to Southern California.

Ray Buffer has appeared in many films and TV shows

He played the role of stage manager Darrell on the HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm and toured as a vocalist with the Mantovani Orchestra. He has composed music for films, theater, and multimedia, and has helmed the feature-length documentary film, Rats & Bullies.

Buffer was initially interested in music and played violin at an early age along with trying other instruments. He appeared in theatrical productions, performed with jazz choirs, and played instruments while attending John I Leonard High School in Lake Worth, Florida. He then joined Palm Beach State College and Florida Atlantic University in 1988.

Before moving to Orlando, Florida in 1999, he tied the knot with writer and actress Roberta McMillan in 1992. The pair divorced in 2009. He made guest appearances on several films and TV shows in 2004 and was the general manager of the Long Beach Opera.

Ray started a theatre company called Art-In-Relation with business partner Jonas Sills in 2014. He is currently a resident of Long Beach, CA, and his agent is Jacqueline Stander of The Stander Group.

He recently played an uncredited Russian thug in the Brad Pitt-starrer movie Bullet Train.

TMZ first reported the allegations of theft against Ray Buffer. Recent reports from the publication indicate that the San Diego Police Department confirmed a police report was filed about the theft at Southern California Comics. No charges against Buffer have been reported.

