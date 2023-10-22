Who is Rebecca Loos' husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa? All you need to know amid new claims in David Beckham's alleged affair scandal

Former Dutch model and television personality Rebecca Loos weighed in on her alleged affair with English former professional footballer David Beckham. While speaking to the Daily Mail in a bombshell interview, the 46-year-old personality accused the football star of playing the victim card when talking about their brief romance.

In the interview published on October 21, Loos said:

“I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories. It’s all, ‘poor me.’ He needs to take responsibility.”

The docuseries, which covers several personal and professional milestones of David Beckham, did not sit right with Rebecca Loos since she added that the football legend was “indirectly suggesting” it was her who had made Victoria Beckham "suffer."

“Yes, the stories were horrible, but they’re true. He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down. I think it’s one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It’s another thing to mislead the public.”

In an interview with Sky News in 2004, Rebecca Loos revealed that she and Beckham were having an alleged affair behind his wife Victoria's back. The wellness influencer is now married and shares two kids with her husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa.

All you need to know Rebecca Loos' husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa

Sven Christjar Skaiaa is a doctor from Norway. In 2008, the two met while shooting the reality program 71 Degrees North. Sven was said to be a behind-the-scenes medic on the program. In 2009, they welcomed their first child, a son named Magnus Leon Skaiaa.

In 2012, they got married in a small ceremony and shifted to the Norwegian mountains in Hemsedal. The duo went on to expand their family and welcome their second son, Liam.

In an interview with The Sun, Loos discussed her marriage and described her life while residing in the mountains.

"Now I spend my time practising yoga, running, biking and hiking and foraging for wild food for my two young sons. Life is very different."

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Rebecca Loos revealed the reason why she spoke out against Beckham's claims about their alleged affair and her need to defend herself.

“And I also have a family and I also have children and they also have Google and they can also watch documentaries. And I want them to know that their mother was brave enough to stand up against them and to stand up for the truth.”

Loos told the publication that all she went through with David taught her a lesson about the affair and the reaction that has come with it.

"I was very sorry for what I had done and the way I handled it, but life’s biggest mistakes are the best lessons learned. Things happen for a reason. And now I have a wonderful life with my incredible husband and children.”

As of writing, David Beckham has not responded to Loos' allegations against him. The football legend's documentary is currently streaming on Netflix.