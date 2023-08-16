The news of EXO member Chen's official wedding ceremony has come as a moment of excitement for the K-pop group's fans. Korean news outlet SPOTV News confirmed the news of the wedding ceremony, which is going to be held in October this year.

The fact that the couple has been officially married for three years makes this ceremony unique. Back in 2020, Chen married a non-celebrity woman through a formal marriage registration process.

Expand Tweet

However, due to his military commitments, the couple was unable to have a proper ceremony. Now, the parents of two daughters have chosen to hold a private ceremony with close family, friends, and EXO members in attendance.

EXO's Chen to have an official wedding ceremony in October, three years post marriage

In a world where K-pop idols often struggle to announce their relationships, let alone their marriages, EXO's Chen stands as a rare example of embracing his personal life openly.

As many K-pop companies discourage idols from dating to avoid potential controversies, EXO member Chen took a courageous step by marrying the person he loves without revealing any information about her, maintaining her anonymity. This news was officially announced on August 16, 2023, by SPOTV.

Chen, also known as Kim Jong-dae, initially got married on January 13, 2020, and he disclosed his then-girlfriend's pregnancy as the reason for their nuptial union. Their first child, a daughter, was born on April 29 of the same year. However, the couple was unable to host a ceremony because of his military enlistment in October of that year.

Surprising their fans again, they announced the birth of their second daughter in January 2022. Chen's decision to become a father at the young age of 27 and while being an active idol below the age of 30 is a rare sight in the world of K-pop.

Marriage announcements by K-pop idols usually spark mixed reactions from fans, but Chen's case has been an exception. His initial marriage news brought a range of responses due to its suddenness, but the announcement of an official ceremony after three years had fans overjoyed.

The prospect of seeing all the EXO members dressed up and performing at their fellow members weddings added to this excitement. Some fan comments congratulating Chen on his wedding can be seen as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The news of the wedding added an extra layer of joy, coinciding with the anticipation surrounding Chen's comeback with an upcoming solo album, which is also his first-ever Japanese album.

The album, aptly named Polaris, is scheduled to be released on August 17, 2023, possessing a compilation of 6 enchanting songs. This album will beautifully capture life's journey as akin to a road trip, articulating the myriad of emotions that unfold along its path.

The album's titular track, Light Of My Life, provided fans with a glimpse through its teaser, unveiled on August 16. Additionally, Chen is also gearing up for a solo concert tour after the album's launch. This tour will begin in Nagoya, Japan, on August 19. It has made fans eager as they await the tour, the album, and the wedding ceremony.